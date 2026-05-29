Board Meeting 29 May 2026 25 May 2026

Star Source Multi Trade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2026 along with the Auditors Report thereon.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Star Source Multi Trade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 12.02.2026) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2026. (Correction in typo of outcome Time). Correct time is 12:45 PM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

Star Source Multi Trade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the Quarter And Half Year ended 30th September 2025 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2025 12 Sep 2025

Appointment of Mr. Aditya Agarwal as new Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company and resignation of Ms. Bhawna Rajput from the post of company secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2025 14 Aug 2025

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the request letter dated 11th August 2025 received for reclassification of the status by Ms. Shanta Somani from Promoter Group Shareholder to Public Shareholder pursuant to Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 subject to the requisite approvals from the Stock exchanges and any other necessary approval(s). Board approved Reclassification request received to change the status from Promoter Group Shareholder to Public Shareholder (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 5 Aug 2025

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2025 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. 2. To consider and approve the Notice of the 83rd Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year ended March 31 2025. 3. To consider and fix Book Closure along with Record Date for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To consider the proposal for change of Name of the Company. 5. To consider the proposal to change the Main Object of the Company & alteration in Object Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company. 6. To consider the proposal for shifting of the Registered Office of the Company from the State of Maharashtra to State of Gujarat. 7. To consider and approve appointment of Scrutinizer for the forthcoming 83rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 8. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 , have discussed the following matters: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Approved the Notice of the 83rd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 24th September, 2025 at 4:00 P.M. for the year ended March 31, 2025. 3. Approved the Book Closure date. 4. Decided to change of Name of the Company. 5. Decided to consider the the Main Object of the Company & alteration in Object Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company 6. Decided to shift the Registered Office of the Company from the State of Maharashtra (Kalyan) to State of Gujarat (Ahmedabad). 7. Appointment of Scrutinizer for E-Voting at the forthcoming 83rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.08.2025)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2025 28 Jul 2025