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Starsource Multitrade Ltd AGM

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119.9
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Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Chemo Pharma Lab CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM24 Sep 202512 Aug 2025
Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 , have discussed the following matters: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Approved the Notice of the 83rd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 24th September, 2025 at 4:00 P.M. for the year ended March 31, 2025. 3. Approved the Book Closure date. 4. Decided to change of Name of the Company. 5. Decided to consider the the Main Object of the Company & alteration in Object Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company 6. Decided to shift the Registered Office of the Company from the State of Maharashtra (Kalyan) to State of Gujarat (Ahmedabad). 7. Appointment of Scrutinizer for E-Voting at the forthcoming 83rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. Notice of 83rd AGM scheduled on 24th September, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2025) In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a summary of the proceedings of the 29th AGM of the Company held on Wednesday, 24th September, 2025 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2025) AGM Outcome with Scrutinizer Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.09.2025)

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