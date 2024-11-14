Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Steelman Telecom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of M/S Steelman Telecom Limited will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 04.00 P.M virtually at MANI CASADONA FLAT NO 15E1 FLOOR NO-15 PLOT NO-IIF/04 STREETNO-372 ACTION AREA-IIF NEW TOWN KOLKATA-700156 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and Half Yearly ended 30th September 2024. This is in reference to our Board meeting intimation letter dated 06.11.2024, regarding the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today, Thursday, 14th November 2024 at 04.00 P.M and concluded at 05.00 P.M, has transacted, approved, and taken on record the following items of Business. 1. Approval of un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024 2. Taken into note and give disclosure of Non-Applicability of Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (LODR): (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 20 Sep 2024

Steelman Telecom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 27th September2024 at 12.00 NOON at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the following matter: 1. To change the registered office within the same city i.e. from Rishi Tower Premises No.02-315 Street No.315 New Town Kolkata -700156 to Mani Casadona Flat No 15E1 Floor No-15 Plot no-IIF/04 Streetno-372 Action Area-IIF New Town Kolkata-700156. No unpublished price sensitive information shall be discussed or Financial Result shall be approved in these meetings so the closure of trading window is not required for this purpose. You are requested to take the same on your record.

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

Steelman Telecom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find out the attached intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 10th July 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 10th day of July, 2024, which commenced at 12.00 P.M. and Concluded at 12.30 P.M. have considered and approved the items as attached in PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Steelman Telecom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Listing Regulations a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th of May 2024 to transact the following business: 1. Approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended as on 31st March2024. 2. Approve and take on record the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended as on 31st March2024. Further Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended read with Code of Conduct framed by the Company and in continuation to our letter dated 28-03-2024 the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares was closed from 1st April2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended as on 31st March2024. Please find the attached disclosure under Regulation 30 SEBI(LODR) for Re-Appointment of Secretarial And Internal Auditor. Please find the attached Audited Financial Result for the Year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024

Steelman Telecom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In Reference to the letter dated 12/01/2024 and 16/01/2024 we hereby inform the Stock Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 25th January2024 at 6:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at RISHI TOWER PREMISES NO.02-315 STREET NO.315 NEW TOWN KOLKATA -700156 to consider and allotment of Fully Convertible Warrants on a preferential basis. No unpublished price sensitive information shall be discussed in these meetings. A.G.M.(Cancelled) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 25/01/2024) Directors of the Company approved the allotment 10,00,000 (Ten Lakhs) Fully Convertible Warrant (Warrants) upon receipt of 25% of the issue price per warrant, i.e. Rs. 42.75/- (Rupees Forty-Two and Seventy-Five Paisa) each on preferential basis, which is convertible into 10,00,000 (Ten Lakhs) Equity Shares (One Equity Share for One Warrant issued) of the Company upon payment of the balance consideration of 75% of the issue price per warrant, i.e Rs. 128.25 (Rupees One Hundred Twenty-Eight Rupees and Twenty-Five Paisa) each by the allottees on or before the expiry of 18(eighteen)months from the date of allotment of the warrants. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024