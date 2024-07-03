SectorTelecomm Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹158.05
Prev. Close₹158
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.89
Day's High₹158.05
Day's Low₹158.05
52 Week's High₹204.8
52 Week's Low₹114.05
Book Value₹48.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)152.93
P/E20.58
EPS7.68
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.96
9.68
4.99
4.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.54
30.16
10.32
6.51
Net Worth
51.5
39.84
15.31
11.5
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
219.75
134.94
100.47
86.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
219.75
134.94
100.47
86.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.12
1.54
0.69
1.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
343.8
|12.28
|92,651.93
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,196
|44.93
|20,482.77
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|217.15
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
114.35
|43.15
|16,496.96
|74.88
|0.17
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,377.35
|207.75
|3,143.11
|1.32
|0.16
|50.38
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
2.03
|0
|2,599.83
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Steelman Telecom Ltd
Summary
Steelman Telecom Limited was originally incorporated on May 12, 2003 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Dwarka Prasad Bindal & Sons Hotels Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956. Further, pursuant to a Special Resolution of Shareholders, name of the Company was changed to Steelman Telecom Private Limited on May 17, 2022. Subsequently, Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Steelman Telecom Limited on July 08, 2022. Headquartered in Kolkata, the Company offer support services and solutions to address the Network requirements of Telecom industry, promoted by Mr. Mayank Binda. It is implementing various projects and have been recognized by clients for quality and timely execution of the projects undertaken. It provide services for Network Survey and Planning, Installation and Commissioning, Network Testing and Optimization, Network Solutions and Managed Services for network maintenance. Its strong technical background enables clients to effectively carry out end-to-end services thereby covering the entire network & technology service solutions. The Company is engaged as a specialist contractor for all types of Green Field and Brown Field projects since it has capacity and capability of performing various services required to execute and complete the projects timely and with quality. The client can structure the partnership to suit the interests of their project. Presently, it is creating Ware
Read More
The Steelman Telecom Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹158.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Steelman Telecom Ltd is ₹152.93 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Steelman Telecom Ltd is 20.58 and 3.24 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Steelman Telecom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Steelman Telecom Ltd is ₹114.05 and ₹204.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Steelman Telecom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -2.22%, 1 Year at -5.87%, 6 Month at 3.98%, 3 Month at 0.06% and 1 Month at 2.10%.
