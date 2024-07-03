iifl-logo-icon 1
Steelman Telecom Ltd Share Price

158.05
(0.03%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open158.05
  • Day's High158.05
  • 52 Wk High204.8
  • Prev. Close158
  • Day's Low158.05
  • 52 Wk Low 114.05
  • Turnover (lac)1.89
  • P/E20.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.79
  • EPS7.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)152.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Steelman Telecom Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services

Open

158.05

Prev. Close

158

Turnover(Lac.)

1.89

Day's High

158.05

Day's Low

158.05

52 Week's High

204.8

52 Week's Low

114.05

Book Value

48.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

152.93

P/E

20.58

EPS

7.68

Divi. Yield

0

Steelman Telecom Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

Steelman Telecom Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Steelman Telecom Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:17 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.98%

Non-Promoter- 2.31%

Institutions: 2.31%

Non-Institutions: 25.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Steelman Telecom Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.96

9.68

4.99

4.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.54

30.16

10.32

6.51

Net Worth

51.5

39.84

15.31

11.5

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020

Gross Sales

219.75

134.94

100.47

86.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

219.75

134.94

100.47

86.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.12

1.54

0.69

1.25

Steelman Telecom Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

343.8

12.2892,651.932,222.407,465.3105.67

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

1,196

44.9320,482.77266.1802,654.04217.15

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

114.35

43.1516,496.9674.880.171,011.5728.15

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

1,377.35

207.753,143.111.320.1650.3851.7

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

2.03

02,599.83-214.050336.38-4.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Steelman Telecom Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Steelman Telecom Ltd

Summary

Steelman Telecom Limited was originally incorporated on May 12, 2003 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Dwarka Prasad Bindal & Sons Hotels Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956. Further, pursuant to a Special Resolution of Shareholders, name of the Company was changed to Steelman Telecom Private Limited on May 17, 2022. Subsequently, Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Steelman Telecom Limited on July 08, 2022. Headquartered in Kolkata, the Company offer support services and solutions to address the Network requirements of Telecom industry, promoted by Mr. Mayank Binda. It is implementing various projects and have been recognized by clients for quality and timely execution of the projects undertaken. It provide services for Network Survey and Planning, Installation and Commissioning, Network Testing and Optimization, Network Solutions and Managed Services for network maintenance. Its strong technical background enables clients to effectively carry out end-to-end services thereby covering the entire network & technology service solutions. The Company is engaged as a specialist contractor for all types of Green Field and Brown Field projects since it has capacity and capability of performing various services required to execute and complete the projects timely and with quality. The client can structure the partnership to suit the interests of their project. Presently, it is creating Ware
Company FAQs

What is the Steelman Telecom Ltd share price today?

The Steelman Telecom Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹158.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Steelman Telecom Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Steelman Telecom Ltd is ₹152.93 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Steelman Telecom Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Steelman Telecom Ltd is 20.58 and 3.24 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Steelman Telecom Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Steelman Telecom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Steelman Telecom Ltd is ₹114.05 and ₹204.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Steelman Telecom Ltd?

Steelman Telecom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -2.22%, 1 Year at -5.87%, 6 Month at 3.98%, 3 Month at 0.06% and 1 Month at 2.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Steelman Telecom Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Steelman Telecom Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.98 %
Institutions - 2.32 %
Public - 25.70 %

