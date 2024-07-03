Summary

Steelman Telecom Limited was originally incorporated on May 12, 2003 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Dwarka Prasad Bindal & Sons Hotels Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956. Further, pursuant to a Special Resolution of Shareholders, name of the Company was changed to Steelman Telecom Private Limited on May 17, 2022. Subsequently, Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Steelman Telecom Limited on July 08, 2022. Headquartered in Kolkata, the Company offer support services and solutions to address the Network requirements of Telecom industry, promoted by Mr. Mayank Binda. It is implementing various projects and have been recognized by clients for quality and timely execution of the projects undertaken. It provide services for Network Survey and Planning, Installation and Commissioning, Network Testing and Optimization, Network Solutions and Managed Services for network maintenance. Its strong technical background enables clients to effectively carry out end-to-end services thereby covering the entire network & technology service solutions. The Company is engaged as a specialist contractor for all types of Green Field and Brown Field projects since it has capacity and capability of performing various services required to execute and complete the projects timely and with quality. The client can structure the partnership to suit the interests of their project. Presently, it is creating Ware

