Steelman Telecom Ltd Summary

Steelman Telecom Limited was originally incorporated on May 12, 2003 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Dwarka Prasad Bindal & Sons Hotels Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956. Further, pursuant to a Special Resolution of Shareholders, name of the Company was changed to Steelman Telecom Private Limited on May 17, 2022. Subsequently, Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Steelman Telecom Limited on July 08, 2022. Headquartered in Kolkata, the Company offer support services and solutions to address the Network requirements of Telecom industry, promoted by Mr. Mayank Binda. It is implementing various projects and have been recognized by clients for quality and timely execution of the projects undertaken. It provide services for Network Survey and Planning, Installation and Commissioning, Network Testing and Optimization, Network Solutions and Managed Services for network maintenance. Its strong technical background enables clients to effectively carry out end-to-end services thereby covering the entire network & technology service solutions. The Company is engaged as a specialist contractor for all types of Green Field and Brown Field projects since it has capacity and capability of performing various services required to execute and complete the projects timely and with quality. The client can structure the partnership to suit the interests of their project. Presently, it is creating Ware Houses, Tower Sites, NOC Centers, Consumer Experience Centers, Showrooms etc. which is all covered in overall EPCM business tower. The Company offer new generation tech offerings in Managed Services by using Artificial Intelligence and Services Automation. These services are using a state of the art automation where the customer gets cost reduction and better achievement of the KPIs. It offers manpower outsourcing and payrolling services to all the leading OEMs and Telecom players with their extensive network of Engineers, Technicians and Riggers who are highly skilled, competent and reliable professionals. It also offer end to end solutions to clients on the EPCM Projects. The clients engage the Company as their contractors where they deploy engineers and skilled laborers to deliver various projects as per their requirement.Apart from this, the understanding of critical aspects of a technology and utilizing the same to improve coverage, capacity & quality of todays networks leads to network quality improvement; thereby enhancing every subscribers experience. Technically skilled field workforce ensures effective planning and execution of the projects. The understanding of new technologies and proven track record of good quality services is complimented with efficient internal processes. In year 2008, Company changed its Business activities and started the business of Telecom Service Providers.In 2009, it started rolling 3G network in Pan India for all major telecom operators.In 2014, it introduced managing and maintaining Wireless MS.In 2018, it became one of the recognized service provider for rolling out 4G network for new telecom giant, a new entrant in Telecom Space.The Company came out with a Public Issue during September, 2022 by raising Rs. 26.02 crores through Fresh Issue amounting to Rs. 18.21 crores and Offer for Sale amounting to Rs. 7.81 crores.