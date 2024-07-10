|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Aug 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|AGM 20/08/2024 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 10th day of July, 2024, which commenced at 12.00 P.M. and Concluded at 12.30 P.M. have considered and approved the items as attached in PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024) Please find the attached outcome of 21st Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)
