We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on Monday, 11th December 2023, at 12.30 P.M and concluded at 06.00 P.M, has transacted, approved, and taken on record the following items of Business. Details of Items of business approved attached herewith. Enclosed herewith the Intimation of EGM and Book Closure date for the purpose of EGM . Board approved :- 1. Approved to issue of 10,00,000 (Ten Lakhs) Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants), each convertible into, or exchangeable, at an option of Proposed Allottees, within a maximum period of 18 months from the date of allotment of Warrants into equivalent number of fully paid-up equity share of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Ten Only) each at a price of Rs. 171/- (Rupees One Hundred and SeventyOne Only) to pecified Investors/Identified Investors (collectively called the Investors) as listed below, on preferential basis in accordance with the provisions of Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, in such manner and on such terms and conditions as determined by the Board in its absolute discretion in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations and other applicable laws subject to approval of shareholders and other regulatory authorities, as maybe applicable 2. Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for the approval of the shareholders of the Company. For obtaining the approval of the shareholders of the Company for the aforementioned matters, the Board of Directors of the Company have decided to hold an EGM of the Company on Monday, 8th January 2024 at 11:30 a.m. at MANI CASADONA, FLAT NO 15E1, FLOOR NO-15, PLOT NO-IIF/04, STREETNO- 372, ACTION AREA-IIF, NEW TOWN, KOLKATA-700156, and have approved the draft notice of the EGM and matters related thereto to be issued to the shareholders for convening the EGM. 3. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure equirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 2 nd January ,2024 to Monday, 8th January ,2024 (both days inclusive). 4. The Cut-off date for reckoning the voting rights of the members for remote e-Voting and e-Voting on the day of an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is Monday, 1st January, 2024. 5. The Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Saurabh Basu, Practicing Company Secretary (CP No: 14347, Membership No: 18686) proprietor of M/S S BASU & ASSOCIATES as the Scrutinizer for an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, for providing facility to the members of the Company to scrutinize the voting and remote evoting process in a fair and transparent manner. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 11.12.2023) Enclosed here with the paper publication dated 16.12.2023 against notice of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/12/2023) The outcome/proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated 08.01.2024, are enclosed herewith please find out the attachment. Please find the Scrutinizers Report enclosed herewith against the voting result. Enclosed herewith the voting result of EGM under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.01.2024)