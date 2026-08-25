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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
14.73
2.1
2.1
2.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.88
46.75
36.84
29.4
Net Worth
61.61
48.85
38.94
31.5
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
19,328.65
|100.54
|20,648.8
|66.01
|0.18
|853.3
|2,780.71
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
KRN
1,526.9
|134.53
|9,994.86
|18.67
|0
|181.97
|140.03
Omnitech Engineering Ltd
OMNI
577.55
|0
|7,142.33
|29.41
|0
|169.22
|50.58
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
549.6
|27.37
|6,207.03
|56.47
|0.02
|1,309.83
|130.62
Lohia Corp Ltd
LCL
586.7
|0
|6,198.49
|73.27
|0.26
|499.75
|53.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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No.45 Shanthinikethan Colony,
Mahendra Hills East Mareredp.,
Telangana - 500026
Tel: +91 78931 66698
Website: http://www.sumaxindia.com
Email: compliance@sumaxindia.com
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Summary
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Reports by Sumax Engineering Ltd
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