Summit Securities Ltd merged Management Discussions

Summit Securities Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions
SUMMIT SECURITIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW AND FUTURE OUTLOOK:
The Indian economy has demonstrated a noteworthy growth and the GDP is
expected to grow further. The economic reforms are expected to deregulate
the country and stimulate foreign investment thereby driving the
advancement of capital markets. The improvements in equity market
infrastructure, governance and financial integration has improved liquidity
in the markets.
OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS
The equity market of the country is sizable, fast growing and offers huge
potential to tap. The economic performance of the country has further given
a thrust to the growth of the capital market. However, Indian stock
exchanges have experienced significant fluctuations and volatility in the
prices of the listed securities recently. Investments being a risky
proposition, the inherent risk of fall in the prices and the valuation of
the investments on account of external factors is always present.
RISKS AND CONCERNS
The companys assets are prone to general risks associated with global and
domestic economic conditions, change in Government regulations, tax
regimes, other statutes, financial risks and capital market fluctuations in
respect of investments held by the company.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY
The company maintains a system of strict internal control, including
suitable monitoring procedures. Significant issues are brought to the
attention of the Audit Committee of the Directors. The internal controls
existing in the company are considered to be adequate vis-a-vis the
business requirements.
HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
As the company does not carry out any manufacturing activity, no workmen
were employed during the year.