SUMMIT SECURITIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Shareholders,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Sixty Second Annual Report
for the year ended 31st March 2008.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Rs. in Lacs)
For the For the
Year ended Year ended
31.3.2008 31.3.2007
Total Income 55.29 2,917.59
Profit before Depreciation, 18.10 869.43
Exceptional items and Tax
(-) Depreciation 0.00 0.81
(-) Exceptional item / prior period 287.87 0.00
adjustment
Profit/(Loss) before tax (269.77) 868.62
(-) Tax (includes tax related to earlier 168.34 97.63
years as per MAT)
Profit/(Loss) after tax (438.11) 770.99
Appropriation:
Opening Balance of Profit & (7,450.98) (8,221.97)
Loss Account
Balance Profit/(Loss) transferred to (7,889.09) (7,450.98)
Balance Sheet
STATE OF AFFAIRS
During the financial year 2007-2008, the Income was Rs. 55.29 lacs and
Profit before Depreciation, Exceptional items and Tax was Rs. 18.10 lacs.
The loss after tax was Rs.269.77 lacs which was on account of prior period
adjustment and tax paid as per provisions of Minimum Alternate Tax. The
company invested in the equity shares of KEC Holdings Limited offered on
rights basis. The assets of the company predominantly comprise of
investments id its subsidiary company, KEC Holdings Limited.
DIVIDEND
Your Directors have not recommended payment of dividend to the equity
shareholders on account of absence of profits.
CAPITAL
During the year, 65,72,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each were issued
against 65,72,000 warrants issued in the previous year.
The company has subsequently issued and allotted 51,80,000 equity shares of
Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.21/- to the promoters and non promoter on
preferential basis on receipt of approval from the shareholders on 25th
June 2008 by Postal Ballot. Accordingly, the paid-up equity share capital
of the company stands increased from Rs. 48,50,78,540/- to
Rs.53,68,78,540/- consisting of 5,36,87,854 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.
CHANGE OF NAME AND OBJECT CLAUSE OF MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION
The Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association has been changed with
effect from 10th March 2008 to include carrying on of activities pertaining
to investment and lending, dealing in various instruments and providing
consultancy services.
The name of the company was changed from KEC Infrastructures Limited to
Summit Securities Limited on receipt of Fresh Certificate of Incorporation
consequent to change in the name of the company dated 13th March 2008 from
the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW AND FUTURE OUTLOOK
The Indian economy has demonstrated a noteworthy growth and the GDP is
expected to grow further. The economic reforms are expected to deregulate
the country and stimulate foreign investment thereby driving the
advancement of capital markets. The improvements in equity market
infrastructure, governance and financial integration has improved liquidity
in the markets.
OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS
The equity market of the country is sizable, fast growing and offers huge
potential to tap. The economic performance of the country has further given
a thrust to the growth of the capital market. However, Indian stock
exchanges have experienced significant fluctuations and volatility in the
prices of the listed securities recently. Investments being a risky
proposition, the inherent risk of fall in the prices and the valuation of
the investments on account of external factors is always present.
RISKS AND CONCERNS
The companys assets are prone to general risks associated with global and
domestic economic conditions, change in Government regulations, tax
regimes, other statutes, financial risks and capital market fluctuations in
respect of investments held by the company.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY
The company maintains a system of strict internal control, including
suitable monitoring procedures. Significant issues are brought to the
attention of the Audit Committee of the Directors. The internal controls
existing in the company are considered to be adequate vis-a-vis the
business requirements.
HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
As the company does not carry out any manufacturing activity, no workmen
were employed during the year.
LISTING
The equity shares of the company continue to remain listed on Bombay Stock
Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The listing
fees payable to both the stock exchanges for the year 2008-09 have been
paid.
DEPOSITORY
The equity shares of the company are compulsorily traded in dematerialized
form and the companys equity shares are available for dematerialisation
with National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services
(India) Limited.
FIXED DEPOSITS
The company has not accepted any deposits from public during the year.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS
AND OUTGO
No manufacturing activities or activities pertaining to exports have been
carried out by the company and there were no foreign exchange earnings or
outgo during the year. As such, the Directors have nothing to report in
terms of the provisions of Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956,
together with Companies (Disclosure of particulars in the report of Board
of Directors) Rules, 1988 regarding Conservation of energy, Technology
Absorption and Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo,
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
As required by the Listing Agreement with the stock exchanges, a separate
section containing Corporate Governance as approved by the Board of
Directors, together with a certificate from the practicing company
secretaries confirming compliance with the requirements of Corporate
Governance policies by the company is set out in the annexure forming part
of this annual report.
SUBSIDIARY
The company has been exempted from attaching the annual report and accounts
of its subsidiary company, KEC Holdings Limited. The annual report and
accounts of KEC Holdings Limited are kept at the registered office of the
company and the shareholders desirous of obtaining a copy of report and
accounts of KEC Holdings Limited may request the company in writing.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
As required under Clause 32 or the Listing Agreement and AS-21 of The
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Audited Consolidated Financial
Statements as at 31st March 2008 are annexed.
DIRECTORS
Mr. Vimal Kejriwal and Mr. 3. M. Kothary retire by rotation and being
eligible offer themselves for re-appointment. The brief resume, expertise,,
details of other Directorship, membership in committees of other companies
and shareholding in the company of the aforefaid Directors proposed to be
re-appointed are attached along with the Notice to the ensuing Annual
General Meeting.
AUDITORS
M/s. R.C. Vakharia & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai were appointed as
the auditors of the company to hold office from the date of conclusion of
the Sixty First Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the ensuing
Annual General Meeting. It is proposed to re-appoint M/s. R.C. Vakharia &
Co, as the auditors of the company to. hold office from the conclusion of
the ensuing Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the next Annual
General Meeting and authorize the Audit Committee to fix their
remuneration. The company has received letter from them to the effect that
their re-appointment, if made, would be within the limits prescribed under
Section 224(1B) of the Companies Act, 1956 and that they are not
disqualified for such re-appointment within the meaning of Section 226 of
the said Act. The shareholders are requested to appoint M/s. R. C. Vakharia
& Co, as auditors of the company and authorize the Audit Committee to fix
their remuneration.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The Directors would like to assure the members that the financial
statements for the year under review conform in their entirety to the
requirements of the Companies Act, 1956.
As stipulated in Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, the Board of
Directors of the company hereby state and confirm that:
(i) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March
2008, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed;
(ii) such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently
and judgements and estimates made that are reasonable and prudent so as to
give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end
of the financial year and of the loss of the company for the period under
review;
(iii) proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
(iv) the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2008 have
been prepared on a going concern basis.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
During the financial year, no employee was in receipt of remuneration,
which in the aggregate was equal to or more than the sum prescribed under
Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
The Board of Directors wishes to place on record its gratitude for the
faith reposed in the company and the co-operation extended by government
authorities, shareholders and employees of the company.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Mumbai R.D. Chandak
30th June 2008 Chairman