Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992 with the name Royal Resorts & Hotels Ltd. The main object of the company is to carry out the business of hotel, motel, resorts centres, clubs, restaurants, lodging-boarding houses, holiday homes, cafeteria, refreshment rooms, shopping centres. catering services counters, reception rooms, dressing rooms, baths, laundries, play grounds, conferrence rooms, opera, theatres, news paper stalls, advertisemetn and display centres, business counters, tours and travels car rentals, boat club, water games. In April 6, 2011, the company changed their name from Royal Resorts & Hotels Ltd to Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.