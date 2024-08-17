Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd Summary

Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992 with the name Royal Resorts & Hotels Ltd. The main object of the company is to carry out the business of hotel, motel, resorts centres, clubs, restaurants, lodging-boarding houses, holiday homes, cafeteria, refreshment rooms, shopping centres. catering services counters, reception rooms, dressing rooms, baths, laundries, play grounds, conferrence rooms, opera, theatres, news paper stalls, advertisemetn and display centres, business counters, tours and travels car rentals, boat club, water games. In April 6, 2011, the company changed their name from Royal Resorts & Hotels Ltd to Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd.