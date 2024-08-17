iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd Share Price

0.57
(0.00%)
Dec 11, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

0.57

Prev. Close

0.57

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.57

Day's Low

0.57

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.46

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:58 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

8.02

8.02

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-7.97

-7.95

Net Worth

0.04

0.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Chandru Rohra

Director

Mukesh Rohra

Executive Director

Rishi Rohra

Director

Dasumal Rohra

Director

Balkrishna K Mavani

Director

Upesh Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd

Summary

Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992 with the name Royal Resorts & Hotels Ltd. The main object of the company is to carry out the business of hotel, motel, resorts centres, clubs, restaurants, lodging-boarding houses, holiday homes, cafeteria, refreshment rooms, shopping centres. catering services counters, reception rooms, dressing rooms, baths, laundries, play grounds, conferrence rooms, opera, theatres, news paper stalls, advertisemetn and display centres, business counters, tours and travels car rentals, boat club, water games. In April 6, 2011, the company changed their name from Royal Resorts & Hotels Ltd to Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.