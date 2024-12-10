|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|9 Dec 2024
|2 Jan 2025
|The draft notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled on 02nd January, 2024 at 12:30 PM at the Registered Office of Company situated at No. A75 - A76, Pipdic Electronic Park, Thirubuvanai, Mannadipet Commune, Puducherry, Pondicherry, India, 605107. Please find attached notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Company scheduled on 02nd January, 2025 at Registered Office of Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.12.2024) Proceedings of the EGM of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 02.01.2025) Please Find Attached Scrutinizers Report for the EGM held on 02 January, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.01.2025)
