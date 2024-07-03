SectorPlastic products
Open₹81.5
Prev. Close₹81.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.69
Day's High₹81.5
Day's Low₹80.2
52 Week's High₹112
52 Week's Low₹60.52
Book Value₹35.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)140.86
P/E25.68
EPS3.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.56
12.82
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.52
7.55
0.32
0.19
Net Worth
62.08
20.37
6.32
6.19
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
126.27
45.62
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
126.27
45.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
8.59
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mahendrakumar Gautam
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Parasmal Mahendra Kumar
Non Executive Director
Parasmal Ravindra Kumar
Non Executive Director
Nirmala Mahendrakumar
Non Executive Director
Sujathaa Mehta
Independent Director
Sheetal Shah
Non Executive Director
Mohanraj Perumal
Independent Director
Kavitha Gulacha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Madras Uthandavelu Ravi Kumar
Reports by Swashthik Plascon Ltd
Summary
Swashthik Plascon Ltd was originally formed on June 30, 2006 as a Partnership Firm under the name and style of Swashthik Caps. Subsequently, Company converted into Private Limited with the name Swashthik Plascon Private Limited dated June 13, 2023 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pondicherry. Later on, status of the Company changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Swashthik Plascon Limited certified incorporated dated July 17, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pondicherry.The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of PET Bottles and PET Preforms including PET Bottles for Pharmaceutical application, Liquor application, FMCG Packaging, House Hold applications, Dish wash liquid packaging, Repellent dispenser etc. and PET Preforms for Soft Drinks bottles, Packaged Drinking Water bottle and Juice bottles.Presently, Company manufactures Bottles and Preforms in Continuous Injection Stretch Moulding Machines with advanced Technology using 100% virgin food grade quality material. Production takes place in an enclosed dust proof environment with quality testing at regular intervals. The products are packed in CFC trays with POF shrink film & then carefully packed in corrugated boxes. Overall colour migration test, heavy metal testing and analysis is done to ensure we give best quality finished products to Valued Customers.Their Group comprises of 3 more companies namely M/s Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd. (10
The Swashthik Plascon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹80.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swashthik Plascon Ltd is ₹140.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swashthik Plascon Ltd is 25.68 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swashthik Plascon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swashthik Plascon Ltd is ₹60.52 and ₹112 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Swashthik Plascon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -21.36%, 6 Month at 19.35%, 3 Month at 1.48% and 1 Month at 16.98%.
