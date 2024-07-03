iifl-logo-icon 1
Swashthik Plascon Ltd Share Price

80.2
(-1.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:20:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open81.5
  • Day's High81.5
  • 52 Wk High112
  • Prev. Close81.16
  • Day's Low80.2
  • 52 Wk Low 60.52
  • Turnover (lac)7.69
  • P/E25.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.34
  • EPS3.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)140.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Swashthik Plascon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

81.5

Prev. Close

81.16

Turnover(Lac.)

7.69

Day's High

81.5

Day's Low

80.2

52 Week's High

112

52 Week's Low

60.52

Book Value

35.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

140.86

P/E

25.68

EPS

3.16

Divi. Yield

0

Swashthik Plascon Ltd Corporate Action

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Swashthik Plascon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Swashthik Plascon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:32 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.81%

Non-Promoter- 1.25%

Institutions: 1.24%

Non-Institutions: 54.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Swashthik Plascon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.56

12.82

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

44.52

7.55

0.32

0.19

Net Worth

62.08

20.37

6.32

6.19

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

126.27

45.62

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

126.27

45.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

8.59

0.27

Swashthik Plascon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Swashthik Plascon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mahendrakumar Gautam

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Parasmal Mahendra Kumar

Non Executive Director

Parasmal Ravindra Kumar

Non Executive Director

Nirmala Mahendrakumar

Non Executive Director

Sujathaa Mehta

Independent Director

Sheetal Shah

Non Executive Director

Mohanraj Perumal

Independent Director

Kavitha Gulacha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Madras Uthandavelu Ravi Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swashthik Plascon Ltd

Summary

Swashthik Plascon Ltd was originally formed on June 30, 2006 as a Partnership Firm under the name and style of Swashthik Caps. Subsequently, Company converted into Private Limited with the name Swashthik Plascon Private Limited dated June 13, 2023 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pondicherry. Later on, status of the Company changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Swashthik Plascon Limited certified incorporated dated July 17, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pondicherry.The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of PET Bottles and PET Preforms including PET Bottles for Pharmaceutical application, Liquor application, FMCG Packaging, House Hold applications, Dish wash liquid packaging, Repellent dispenser etc. and PET Preforms for Soft Drinks bottles, Packaged Drinking Water bottle and Juice bottles.Presently, Company manufactures Bottles and Preforms in Continuous Injection Stretch Moulding Machines with advanced Technology using 100% virgin food grade quality material. Production takes place in an enclosed dust proof environment with quality testing at regular intervals. The products are packed in CFC trays with POF shrink film & then carefully packed in corrugated boxes. Overall colour migration test, heavy metal testing and analysis is done to ensure we give best quality finished products to Valued Customers.Their Group comprises of 3 more companies namely M/s Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd. (10
Company FAQs

What is the Swashthik Plascon Ltd share price today?

The Swashthik Plascon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹80.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swashthik Plascon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swashthik Plascon Ltd is ₹140.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swashthik Plascon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swashthik Plascon Ltd is 25.68 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swashthik Plascon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swashthik Plascon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swashthik Plascon Ltd is ₹60.52 and ₹112 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swashthik Plascon Ltd?

Swashthik Plascon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -21.36%, 6 Month at 19.35%, 3 Month at 1.48% and 1 Month at 16.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swashthik Plascon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swashthik Plascon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.81 %
Institutions - 1.25 %
Public - 54.94 %

