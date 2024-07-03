Summary

Swashthik Plascon Ltd was originally formed on June 30, 2006 as a Partnership Firm under the name and style of Swashthik Caps. Subsequently, Company converted into Private Limited with the name Swashthik Plascon Private Limited dated June 13, 2023 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pondicherry. Later on, status of the Company changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Swashthik Plascon Limited certified incorporated dated July 17, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pondicherry.The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of PET Bottles and PET Preforms including PET Bottles for Pharmaceutical application, Liquor application, FMCG Packaging, House Hold applications, Dish wash liquid packaging, Repellent dispenser etc. and PET Preforms for Soft Drinks bottles, Packaged Drinking Water bottle and Juice bottles.Presently, Company manufactures Bottles and Preforms in Continuous Injection Stretch Moulding Machines with advanced Technology using 100% virgin food grade quality material. Production takes place in an enclosed dust proof environment with quality testing at regular intervals. The products are packed in CFC trays with POF shrink film & then carefully packed in corrugated boxes. Overall colour migration test, heavy metal testing and analysis is done to ensure we give best quality finished products to Valued Customers.Their Group comprises of 3 more companies namely M/s Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd. (10

