Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

Swashthik Plascon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issue of Equity Shares on preferential basis for cash/other than cash and other agenda items. Outcome of Board Meeting Please find attached revised outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/12/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Swashthik Plascon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Sep 2024 28 Sep 2024

Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Please find attached Announcement under regulation 30 (LODR)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Please find attached outcome of board meeting of the company.

Board Meeting 7 Jun 2024 30 May 2024

Swashthik Plascon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue of equity shares by way of Rights Issue and other agenda items. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.06.2024) Board approved the following matters: 1. Consider the proposal of Fund raising of amount upto Rs. 15 Crores (Rupees Fifteen Crores only), through a Right issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on Record date (to be notified subsequently) in accordance with applicable laws, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, SEBI Listing Regulations, along with relevant circulars issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Companies Act, 2013. (Rights Issue). 2. Approval of appointment of Cameo Corporate Services Limited as the Registrar) to the Right Issue purpose. 3. Constitution of Right Issue Committee to proceed with the Rights issue and, inter-alia, decide the other terms and conditions of the Rights Issue, including deciding on the record date, determining the rights issue price, right entitlement ratio, treatment to be given to fractional entitlements, timing and terms of payment, appointment of intermediaries and other related matters. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 07.06.2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 3 May 2024

Swashthik Plascon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. 2. To discuss and approve the appointment of M/s. V Deepak & Associates Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25. 3. To discuss and approve the appointment of M/s. Dilip Swarnkar and Associates as an Secretarial auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

As per Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find attached disclosure for outcome of Board meeting for your reference.

Board Meeting 24 Feb 2024 24 Feb 2024