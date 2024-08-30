Notice of 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Friday, 30th August, 2024 at 12:15 PM at the Registered office of Company situated at No. A75 - A76, Pipdic Electronic Park, Thirubuvanai, Mannadipet Commune, Pondicherry, India, 605107; Please find attached Outcome of the AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) Please find attached scrutinizers report for AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)