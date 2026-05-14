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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
14,389
|97.7
|15,371.77
|29.94
|0.21
|766.75
|2,743.63
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
KRN
1,140.9
|104
|7,091.45
|15.09
|0
|136.34
|86.1
Omnitech Engineering Ltd
OMNI
424.9
|0
|5,254.57
|23.05
|0
|138.37
|50.58
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
451.9
|23.7
|5,103.63
|75.61
|0.02
|1,666.58
|130.62
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
1,977.3
|35.16
|3,960.82
|24.72
|0.86
|192.57
|316.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Eldo Varghese
Whole-time Director
Chaitanya Prakash Kotagiri
Non Executive Director
KUNNUMMAL SALINRAJ
Independent Non Exe. Director
Swati Adlakha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kanak Singh Choudhary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mithilesh Sharma
3rd Flr Plot #.1050/1 Sree Sai,
Enclave Sy No.163/Part Miyapur,
Telangana - 500049
Tel: +91 78010 46161
Website: http://www.teamtechengg.com
Email: complianceofficer@teamtechengg.com
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Summary
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Reports by Teamtech Formwork Solutions Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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