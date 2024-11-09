iifl-logo-icon 1
Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

264
(4.08%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Techknowgreen CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
Techknowgreen Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company is Scheduled on November 9 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 9, 2024 Financial results for Half Year ended as on Sept 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting23 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Techknowgreen Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Draft Directors Report of the Company for the FY 2023-24 2. To consider and approve Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 3. To finalize day date time of Annual General Meeting of the Company 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday 23rd August 2024 Appointment of new Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company Setting up of WOS in USA Setting up of WOS in Singapore (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202414 May 2024
Techknowgreen Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with the Audit Report for the year ended as on March 31 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman Audited Financials of the Company for the Financial year ended as on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Feb 202419 Feb 2024
Techknowgreen Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve General Business agenda items of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/02/2024)

