SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹234.6
Prev. Close₹234.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.64
Day's High₹234.6
Day's Low₹228.1
52 Week's High₹360
52 Week's Low₹138.1
Book Value₹37.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)168.4
P/E28.3
EPS8.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.38
5.1
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.37
0.42
-1.54
-2.13
Net Worth
27.75
5.52
3.56
2.97
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd
Summary
Techknowgreen Solutions Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated April 05, 2001 in the name and style of Techno Green Environmental Solutions, thereafter the Firm got registered under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of Technogreen Environmental Solutions dated September 17, 2001. Thereafter, it converted from Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name Techknowgreen Solutions Limited through Certificate of Incorporation from Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre dated January 02, 2023.The Company is promoted by Ajay Ramakant Ojha and Prasad Rangrao Pawar who are technocrats in environmental consulting, technology & management field to empower clients by ensuring sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand and achieving double bottom line. Techknowgreen Solutions are an environmental consulting company with over 20 years experience, headquartered in Pune, India. Their key offerings include Consulting - Regulatory, Sustainability, Technology - Execution, Info Tech and Research - Policy Engineering. They are one of the first companies providing environmental IT solutions through cutting-edge software applications and compliance solutions. They have diverse experience in handling complex projects across various industries like infrastructure, chemical, automobile, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, and national/state governments. Their client base includes government, semi government
The Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹228.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd is ₹168.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd is 28.3 and 6.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd is ₹138.1 and ₹360 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -15.37%, 6 Month at -20.00%, 3 Month at -17.97% and 1 Month at -8.63%.
