Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd Share Price

228.1
(-2.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:21:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open234.6
  • Day's High234.6
  • 52 Wk High360
  • Prev. Close234.6
  • Day's Low228.1
  • 52 Wk Low 138.1
  • Turnover (lac)3.64
  • P/E28.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.58
  • EPS8.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)168.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:42 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.57%

Non-Promoter- 34.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.38

5.1

5.1

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.37

0.42

-1.54

-2.13

Net Worth

27.75

5.52

3.56

2.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd

Summary

Techknowgreen Solutions Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated April 05, 2001 in the name and style of Techno Green Environmental Solutions, thereafter the Firm got registered under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of Technogreen Environmental Solutions dated September 17, 2001. Thereafter, it converted from Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name Techknowgreen Solutions Limited through Certificate of Incorporation from Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre dated January 02, 2023.The Company is promoted by Ajay Ramakant Ojha and Prasad Rangrao Pawar who are technocrats in environmental consulting, technology & management field to empower clients by ensuring sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand and achieving double bottom line. Techknowgreen Solutions are an environmental consulting company with over 20 years experience, headquartered in Pune, India. Their key offerings include Consulting - Regulatory, Sustainability, Technology - Execution, Info Tech and Research - Policy Engineering. They are one of the first companies providing environmental IT solutions through cutting-edge software applications and compliance solutions. They have diverse experience in handling complex projects across various industries like infrastructure, chemical, automobile, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, and national/state governments. Their client base includes government, semi government
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹228.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd is ₹168.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd is 28.3 and 6.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd is ₹138.1 and ₹360 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd?

Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -15.37%, 6 Month at -20.00%, 3 Month at -17.97% and 1 Month at -8.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.42 %

