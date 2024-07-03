Summary

Techknowgreen Solutions Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated April 05, 2001 in the name and style of Techno Green Environmental Solutions, thereafter the Firm got registered under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of Technogreen Environmental Solutions dated September 17, 2001. Thereafter, it converted from Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name Techknowgreen Solutions Limited through Certificate of Incorporation from Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre dated January 02, 2023.The Company is promoted by Ajay Ramakant Ojha and Prasad Rangrao Pawar who are technocrats in environmental consulting, technology & management field to empower clients by ensuring sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand and achieving double bottom line. Techknowgreen Solutions are an environmental consulting company with over 20 years experience, headquartered in Pune, India. Their key offerings include Consulting - Regulatory, Sustainability, Technology - Execution, Info Tech and Research - Policy Engineering. They are one of the first companies providing environmental IT solutions through cutting-edge software applications and compliance solutions. They have diverse experience in handling complex projects across various industries like infrastructure, chemical, automobile, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, and national/state governments. Their client base includes government, semi government

