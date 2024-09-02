|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday 23rd August 2024 Convening of 2nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Friday 27th September 2024 through VC/OVAM Notice of 2nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024) Proceedings of 02nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
