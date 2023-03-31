Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

Overview

Industry Structure and Developments

The world is rapidly progressing with the immense development in technology and new production and manufacturing techniques. However, consequently, issues like Climate Change are accelerated, requiring our urgent attention. In order to curb these threats, concepts supporting sustainable development have come into limelight, in India as well as internationally. Governments across the globe have been undertaking initiatives, under which corporate houses operating in various sectors are obligated to undertake activities to curb their negative environmental impact.

Opportunities and Threats

Awareness regarding the environmental crises has improved across institutions. As a result, government bodies are becoming more stringent with respect to climate action. Earlier, the governance only considered industries as sources of pollution. However, since recent times, urban local bodies are also being held responsible. Environmental norms are now applicable to and mandatory for these semi-government and government institutions, too. Changes are happening at the household level too – segregation and door-to-door waste collection are just a couple of examples of how public awareness is increasing. The earlier focus on water pollution has now extrapolated to air pollution as well. Ambient and indoor air pollution are now being recognised as significant contributors to climate change. Similarly, awareness about noise pollution is also on the rise. Hence, the overall approach towards environmental attributes is improving from the governance perspective, which is likely to trickle down to all the arenas of human life. Growth is crucial, but we cannot afford it at the cost of the environment.

With the activity around the ESG framework and climatology increasing, TSL’s opportunities are on an exponential rise.

On the other hand, although environmental regulations are becoming more stringent, a manual system of governance is still being followed. Transitioning to digital governance is a necessity. The interpretation of environmental laws and regulations is not happening as expected. That is why, timely and effective measures are not being taken by the involved stakeholders with the expected proactiveness. Regulations from the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCB) should be complemented with technology for them to act more effectively and improve governance.

Segment-wise Performance

1. Knowledge Consulting a. Regulatory: Almost 90+ knowledge consulting regulatory projects, comprising EC (Environmental Clearance), EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment), environmental audits, compliances, regulatory permits from SPCBs, etc. have been fulfilled in this financial year. b. Sustainability: Sustainability being an emerging field in the organisation, 10+ assignments includingGlobalReportingInitiative(GRI),Business Repsonsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR), ESG Snapshot, double materiality among many others were conducted by TSL. As a part of our work in carbon markets, the process of carbon project registration, validation, issuance and verification was systematically carried out.

Projects involving carbon foot printing, emission calculations, carbon offset, neutrality and registration were successfully accomplished. One of the major projects handled this year was Majhi Vasundhara, for the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Maharashtra. Data about environmental performance from 18000 urban local bodies was audited by TSL. Carbon neutrality projects for 43 Amrut cities were secured.

TSL was engaged in the creation of a carbon inventory, and preparation of an action plan for carbon neutrality and its monitoring in the Amrut cities. TSL conducted sensitisation and training sessions for EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) rules and regulations for MPCB. TSL conducted an initiation for ease of business for MPCB and industries, and to encourage business development in Maharashtra. The industry’s grievances were communicated to MPCB. A report for Maharashtra’s Air Action Plan on initiatives that would improve air quality, under the National Clean Air Programme was prepared by TSL. The company also organised workshops for MPCB officials on the account of International Day of

Air and Blue Skies, and International Ozone Day.

2. Technology a. Execution: 10 Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) projects, 2 Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) projects,

2 Miyawaki projects (covering 15 acres of area to be afforested), and 3 environmental retainership projects were completed in this financial year. b. Information Technology: A beta version of our

Know Your Compliance (KYC) software was developed. It is currently being tried and tested. A Carbon Emission Calculator for Pune city was created. A health assessment dashboard for monitoring Indoor Air Quality was designed. A calculator was created for individuals to analyse their carbon emissions and suggest mitigation measures to convert one’s lifestyle to a sustainable one. A Data interface has been created for a LAMP (Local Air Management Plan) study for 9 sq. km., sponsored by the Environment Defence Fund (EDF) of the USA. The EDF collaborated with Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and TSL as a technology partner in Mumbai, for Hyperlocal Monitoring around air pollution hotspots using Air-Quality Sensors to prepare local action plans. TSL developed a dashboard system aligning with the flowmeter for Inventia Healthcare Limited as a part of their water footprint calculation. This system has wide-ranging applications, including identification of water leakages.

3. Research a. Engineering: Our technological innovation called

Yuka Yantra was designed, developed, and commercialised. It was approved by Maharashtra’s state Technical Committee for abatement of air pollution at traffic junctions, construction sites and critically polluted areas. We have received a patent for our Circular Economy Wetland Technology (CEWT) domestic wastewater treatment system, which is now being commercialised. CEWT can be used for the treatment of nullahs, lakes, institutional wastewater, as a decentralised wastewater treatment system for urban areas. This treatment innovation is considered as a low-cost technology. Most of the system works on gravity and very minimal use of electricity is required for the operation of this technology. It does not require technical manpower. b. Policy: TSL is conducting a one-of-a-kind Indoor Air Quality project for MMRDA, covering nine Municipal Corporations, nine Municipal Councils and villages. The Chandrapur area is considered to be a special area, due to the mining activity in that region, to which this project is also being extended. There are no standards for indoor air quality in India as a part of National Clean Air Programme. Emphasis is also given to indoor air quality for good quality of life. Hence, this benchmarking study is being conducted for Indian air quality, which includes identifying pollutants, their concentrations, and their effects on the health of people. . Low-, high- and medium-income groups are being represented and their establishments are empanelled to overview the study. As the project progresses, benchmarking will be conducted for standardising the metrics for the air quality of India.

Our Offerings

Techknowgreen Solutions Limited conducts business in the environmental services space in India. Our key offerings include Knowledge Consulting across the Regulatory and Sustainability sub-verticals,

Technology services offered through the Execution and Information Technology sub-verticals, and Research, with a focus on Engineering and Policy projects. TSL’s Product and Service Offerings have been elaborated in the Business Review section of this annual report.

Risks and Concerns

The environmental consulting industry is characterized by rapid technological change, evolving industry standards, and changing regulations, as well as changing customer needs, requirements, and preferences. The success of our business is dependent, in part, on our ability to anticipate, adapt, and respond effectively to these changes on a timely and cost-effective basis. The following are some risks that have been identified.

These have been elaborated in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus of the company.

Internal Risks

1. Our commercial success is largely dependent upon our ability to successfully anticipate market needs and utilize and manage our research and development resources to upgrade and enhance existing solutions and develop and introduce new solutions that meet the end users’ needs on a timely basis. Any failure to do so, might impact our ability to compete effectively and could make our products obsolete, thereby affecting our revenue, reputation, financial conditions, results of operations and cash flows.

2. As part of our growth strategy, we intend to expand our business operations to geographical areas in which we have limited operation history. We cannot assure you that our expansion plans will be profitable or that such expansion will not adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

3. We are dependent on technology in carrying out our business activities and it forms an integral part of our business. If we face failure of our technology platform, we may not be able to compete effectively which may result in lower revenue, higher costs and would affect our business and results of operations.

4. If our solutions fail to perform properly due to defects, delays or similar problems, and if we fail to develop enhancements to resolve any defect or other problems, we could lose customers, become subject to service performance or warranty claims or incur significant costs.

5. We have in the past entered into related party transactions and may continue to do so in the future.

6. Our Company has not insured for specific risks associated with the business. Our inability to maintain adequate insurance cover in connection with our business may affect our operations and profitability.

7. We could incur substantial costs in protecting or defending our proprietary rights, and any failure to adequately protect our rights could impair our competitive position and we may lose valuable assets, experience reduced revenue and incur costly litigation to protect our right.

8. Our inability to obtain, renew or maintain our statutory and regulatory permits and approvals required to operate our business may lead to interruptions of our Company’s operations.

9. Any delays and/or defaults in customer payments could result in increase of working capital investment and/or reduction of our Company’s profits, thereby affecting our operation and financial condition.

10. Our ability to pay dividends in the future will depend upon our future earnings, financial condition, cash flows, working capital requirements, capital expenditure and restrictive covenants in our financing arrangements.

11. Certain Agreements, deeds or licenses may be in the name of the erstwhile partnership firm.

External Risks

1. Natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics, acts of war, terrorist attacks and other events could materially and adversely affect our business.

2. Financial instability in other countries may cause increased volatility in Indian and other financial markets.

3. Changing laws, rules and regulations and legal uncertainties, including adverse application of corporate and tax laws, may adversely affect our business, prospects and results of operations.

4. Any downgrading of India’s debt rating by an international rating agency could have a negative impact on our business.

5. The occurrence of natural or man-made disasters could adversely affect our results of operations, cash flows and financial condition. terrorist attacks, civil unrest and other acts of violence could adversely affect the financial markets and our business.

6. We face foreign exchange risks that could adversely affect our results of operations.

7. The requirements of being a listed company may strain our resources.

Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy

In the fiscal year under review, Techknowgreen

Solutions Limited demonstrated a strong commitment to maintaining a robust internal financial controls framework. Our comprehensive review found that the company’s internal controls are not only well-designed but also effectively implemented and diligently followed by the relevant personnel. This framework aligns seamlessly with the requirements set forth by the regulators, further reinforcing the company’s adherence to sound corporate governance practices.

Evaluation of Financial Reporting Practices

TSL has implemented stringent internal control measures, recognising it as the foundation for sound governance and operational integrity. The Internal Audit team reports directly to the Audit Committee and management of the Company, which comprises two independent directors overseeing the Internal Audit function. Annually, the audit team formulates a risk-based internal audit plan to assess control design and operational effectiveness, subject approval by the Audit Committee. Biannually, the audit team reviews the defined scope and reports on the status of internal controls to the Audit Committee. In the meetings of the Audit Committee, members thoroughly review and approve the report. The Management ensures adherence to all internal control policies and procedures as well as compliance with regulatory guidelines. The Board reviews the adequacy of internal controls. This has improved the management of the affairs the Company and strengthened transparency and accountability. The financial reporting practices

TSL have been subjected to a thorough evaluation, with encouraging results observed across several key areas:

1) Revenue Recognition: The company’s revenue recognition policies are in strict compliance with relevant accounting standards, ensuring that income is recognized accurately in terms of both timing and amount. This meticulous approach enhances transparency and provides an accurate portrayal of the company’s financial health.

2) Procurement to Pay: The recording and classification of expenses and liabilities were thoroughly scrutinized, with any discrepancies identified and documented. This process ensures the completeness and accuracy of financial records, minimizing the risk of errors and omissions.

3) Financial Statement Closure: The adequacy and presence of all material disclosures mandated by accounting standards were assessed, ensuring that users of the financial statements are provided with a comprehensive understanding of the company’s financial position and performance. This fosters transparency and supports informed decision-making.

4) Entity Level Controls: The organization demonstrates a commitment to integrity and ethical values. To increase efficiency of and ensure faster and more effective decision making, and to provide accurate information to the management, TSL has outlined a detailed Risk Control Matrix. This ensures a healthy environment, smooth working and minimising discrepancies.

5) HR and Payroll: The Company always considers its human resources as a valuable asset and is committed towards their development for continuous growth. Focus on training to enhance the skill-sets of employees is in line with the business and market requirements continued throughout the year. An internal HR team and an external agency has been onboarded to ensure smooth onboarding process.

6) Statutory Compliance: The Accounts team has the responsibility to ensure timely completion of the compliances, updation of the latest changes in the direct & indirect taxes and timely compliance with the respective acts and regulations and so on. An internal auditor has also been onboarded for this purpose.

Techknowgreen’s internal controls are appropriately tailored to the company’s scale and the nature of its operations. They are structured to offer reasonable assurance in terms of accurately recording and providing dependable financial and operational information, adhering to relevant laws, protecting assets from unauthorized access, ensuring transactions are properly authorized, and ensuring adherence to corporate policies. Techknowgreen Solutions Limited has appointed Patil Lakhotia and

Associates, an independent firm, to oversee and execute an internal audit of its operations, and Vishwas and Associates as a statutory auditor of the company.

Equity and Capital:

During the period under review, it got listed on SME platform of BSE Limited in the month of September 2023 with an IPO of INR. 16.72 Crores. During the period under review your Company has increased its authorised Share Capital from INR. 5.50 Crores divided into 55,00,000 (Fifty-Five Lakhs) Equity Shares of INR. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to INR. 10 Crores divided into 1,00,00,000 (One Crore) Equity Shares of INR. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each by passing an ordinary resolution dated 02nd May 2023 by the members of the Company. Further the Company has allotted 3,42,466 (Three Lakh Forty-Two Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty-Six) Equity Shares by way of Private Placement dated 07th July 2023 and 19,44,000 (Nineteen Lakhs Forty-Four Thousand) Equity Shares by way of Initial Public Offer (IPO) dated 23rd September 2023.

Other equity comprises mainly reserves and surplus and other comprehensive income :

During the Year the Company has come up with the IPO, shares of the Company were subscribed at premium consequent to that the same amount was credited Security Premium Account. Company has utilised the aforementioned reserves for the specified purpose and remaining balance was carry forward for next financial year. Profit of the Current year was transferred to the reserve and surplus.

Property, plant and equipment

Additions to gross block were on Computer and Properties, plant and machinery, Office Equipment, Furniture, buildings and Company has not disposed any Property, plant and equipment in the previous year.

Therewasnoadditiontogoodwillduringtheprevious year. The Company Owns Software programme other in its intangible assets in the current year.

Financial assets i. Investments: During the period under review your Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture, Associate Company. ii. Trade receivable: The Management’s strong focus on ensuring timely collection from clients iii. Cash and cash equivalents: Our Cash and Cash Equivalents has been deposited in the Bank Account of the Company. iv. Loans: We provide personal loans and salary advances to employees and loans as per business requirement on a need base.

Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

The Financial Year 2023-24 has blessed TSL with marvellous growth, in terms of the quantum of work orders handled, sales, and revenue, owing to the launch of the listing on the BSE platform and the team’s dedication.

Work Orders in FY 2023-24

TSL reported a significantly high economic growth in FY 23-24 as compared to FY 22-23. In FY 2023-24, the company received work orders worth more than twice the value of those acquired in FY 2022-23. In FY 2023-24, TSL secured work orders worth INR 44.02 crores, as compared to work orders worth INR 19.43 crores in FY 2022-23. The Carry Forwarded Work Order from F.Y 2022-23 to F.Y 2023-24 is INR 8.59 crores. Cumulative WO Value is of INR 52.60 crores. The Consultancy vertical handled the highest volume of work orders, totaling INR 28.28 crores, as compared to INR 16.66 crores in FY 2022-23. The Technology vertical handled work orders worth INR 3.95 crores in FY 2023-24, as compared to INR 2.39 crores in FY 2022-23. Research and Development secured work orders worth INR 11.79 crores in FY 2023-34, against INR 0.38 crores in FY 2022-23. The highest value of work orders INR 22.36 was issued in Q3 of FY 2023-24. This is followed by Quarter 4, issuing work orders worth INR 11.88 crores. The value of work orders carried forward from FY 2022-23 into FY 2023-24 is INR 8.59 crores. The cumulative value of work orders in both financial years is INR 52.6 crores. The increasing volume of work orders shows promising revenue for the next fiscal period, and steadily growing pipeline of projects undertaken by the company. Thus, we conclude that the volume of work orders indicates a robust demand for TSL’s products and services. The growth in work orders reflects the company’s successful acquisition of new contracts and penetration into the environmental sector. This upward trend in work orders positions TSL for sustained revenue growth in the upcoming periods. The increased workload also demonstrates the company’s enhanced operational capacity and strengthening market presence. TSL has expanded all of its three verticals, Knowledge Consulting, Technology and Research and Development in FY 2023-24. R&D shows the biggest expansion of the three verticals in the value of work orders issued, followed by Knowledge Consultancy. This illustrates the company’s focus on growing its knowledge-based services, and increasing emphasis on innovation. Except for the first quarter, FY 23-24 quarters have seen a larger quantum of work orders as compared to their FY 22-23 counterparts. Quarter 3 saw the highest volume of work orders in terms of revenue, amounting to INR 22.36 crores

TSL’s Sales in FY 2023-24

Sales show a sharp upward trend, and have significantly increased in terms of the three verticals, as well as quarter-wise. TSL saw a remarkable 57.78% growth in sales in FY 2023-24 against FY 2022-23. The total sales in FY 2023-24 amounted to INR 23.4 crores, as compared to INR 14.83 crores in FY 2022-23. The Consultancy vertical generated the highest sales cumulatively across the four quarters, amounting to INR 12.68 crores, as compared to INR 9.79 crores in FY 2022-23. This indicates a 29.52% growth in the Knowledge Consultancy vertical. The Technology vertical generated INR 6.09 crores worth of sales in FY 2023-24, as compared to INR 4.97 crores in FY 2022-23, indicating a 22.53% growth. The Research and Development vertical generated INR 4.63 crores worth of sales in FY 2023-24, as compared to INR 0.07 crores in FY 2022-23.

This vertical shows the biggest jump as compared to the figures from the previous years - a striking 6514.29% growth. Quarter 4 of FY 2023-24 shows a 99% growth over the respective quarter in FY 2022-23, emerging as the most financially fruitful quarter in the past two years.

As visible across different statistics and comparisons in the report, Research and Development is sprouting as a growing segment of TSL. The contribution of the Research and Development vertical in TSL’s revenue has grown from a mere 0.5% in FY 2022-23 to 19.79% in FY 2023-24. As a result, the contribution of Consultancy services in TSL’s revenue reduced from 66% in the previous financial year to 54.19% in FY 2023-24. Similarly, the contribution of the Technology vertical reduced from 33.5% in the previous financial year to 26.03% in FY 2023-24.

TSL’s growing emphasis on innovative problem-solving and knowledge-based services is evident through these statistics. An increase in TSL’s sales is indicative of a higher demand for its products and services in the rapidly growing environmental industry. This is an outcome of effective market expansion, customer satisfaction, effective communication and marketing strategies.

This growth is also a comment on the quality of TSL’s products and services. It forms the core of the company’s overall financial health, driving profitability and shareholder satisfaction.

Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed:

The Human Resources (HR) department of Techknowgreen Solutions Limited experienced a year of significant transformation, focusing on enhancing employee satisfaction, streamlining hiring processes, and promoting a culture of continuous learning and innovation. Throughout the fiscal year 2023-2024, the department successfully recruited over 29 new employees, implemented an efficient onboarding program, and digitized payroll management with the "Perk" software, leading to increased transparency and efficiency. The HR team also introduced multiple training programs aimed at enhancing competencies across various domains, including leadership development, technical skills, and soft skills, ensuring that all employees participated in at least one program. Moreover, a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) program was launched for managers to clarify performance expectations and empower employees to address performance-related challenges.

Employee engagement and satisfaction saw a significant boost, thanks to bi-yearly surveys and 360? Cross Functional Team feedback, fostering a more respectful and collaborative work environment. The department also improved its performance management process by introducing continuous feedback mechanisms and quarterly reviews, leading to higher employee satisfaction with performance evaluations. Despite these successes, the HR team faced challenges in identifying and addressing skill gaps within certain departments, which impacted overall productivity and project timelines. Evaluating the effectiveness of training programs also proved challenging, prompting the department to set a goal for improvement in the upcoming fiscal year.

Looking ahead, the HR department has outlined strategic initiatives for 2024-2025, including a Skill Enhancement Program designed to refine the Training Need Identification process and evaluate training effectiveness more accurately. This initiative aims to minimize skill gaps and improve overall productivity. Additionally, a comprehensive Employee Experience Enhancement program will be launched, focusing on personalized career development plans, work-life balance initiatives, and continuous learning opportunities. The department is also working on a wellness program that will address financial wellness, holistic health, and mindfulness practices, further enhancing the overall employee experience.

In conclusion, the HR department at Techknowgreen has made significant progress in fostering a culture of continuous improvement and enhancing the overall employee experience. While challenges related to skill gaps and training effectiveness remain, the strategic initiatives planned for the coming year are expected to address these issues and strengthen Techknowgreen’s position as an employer of choice. The department’s ongoing commitment to employee development and satisfaction will continue to drive its success in the years to come.

Details of significant changes in key financial ratios, along with detailed explanations therefor, including:

Change in the ration more than of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year:

Ratio S.N. Particulars Change in % compared to Previous Year 31.03.2023 (restated) 31.03.2024 1 Book Value 14.28 43.87 207% 2 Current Ratio 2.00 7.90 295% 3 Debt Service Coverage Ratio 1.84 46.63 2434% 4 Debt to Equity 0.39 - - 5 Earnings per Share (EPS) 8.86 9.66 9% 6 EBITDA margin 42.62 37.97 -11% 7 Net Asset Value Ratio 14.28 37.59 163% 8 Net Capital Turnover Ratio 2.65 1.71 -36% 9 Net Profit Ratio 30.42 26.05 -14% 10 Return on Capital Employed 0.82 0.31 -62% 11 Return on Equity Ratio 0.62 0.22 -65% 12 Trade Payables Turnover Ratio 2.35 0.54 -77% 13 Trade Receivable Turnover ratio 3.14 3.17 1%

Details of any change in Return on Net Worth as compared to the immediately previous financial year along with a detailed explanation thereof 1. Overview of the Change:

RoNW FY 2022-23: 0.62% RoNW FY 2023-24: 0.22%

Change: A decrease of approximately - 65% percentage points.

2. Detailed Explanation of the Decrease:

• Impact of Pre-IPO Investments: Foreign and Indian Investors: Before the IPO, significant investments were made by both a foreign investor and an Indian investor, which increased the company’s equity base.

• Impact of the IPO: Equity Increase from IPO: The company’s IPO on September 27, 2023, further contributed to the increase in equity, leading to a total fourfold increase in shareholder equity.

• Disproportionate Profit Growth: Equity vs. Profit Growth: Although shareholder equity increased significantly, the company’s profit did not grow at the same rate. As a result, the RoNW decreased, since the net income was now spread over a much larger equity base.

3. Contextual Factors:

Capital for Expansion: The influx of capital from the investors and the IPO was likely intended for future growth and expansion, which might not have immediately translated into increased profits within the same fiscal year. Temporary Impact on RoNW: The decrease in RoNW reflects a temporary imbalance between the rapid increase in equity and the slower growth in profitability, which may improve as the company begins to deploy the raised capital effectively.

4. Implications for Stakeholders:

Investor Perspective: Investors should be made aware that the RoNW decrease is largely due to the equity increase outpacing profit growth, which is a common scenario following substantial capital infusions like an

IPO.

Long-Term Outlook: Emphasize the potential for future profitability as the company leverages the newly raised capital for strategic growth initiatives.

5. Strategic Considerations:

Profitability Focus: Techknowgreen Solutions Limited will prioritize initiatives that will drive profitability, ensuring that the increased equity translates into higher returns over time.