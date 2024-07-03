Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd Summary

Techknowgreen Solutions Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated April 05, 2001 in the name and style of Techno Green Environmental Solutions, thereafter the Firm got registered under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of Technogreen Environmental Solutions dated September 17, 2001. Thereafter, it converted from Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name Techknowgreen Solutions Limited through Certificate of Incorporation from Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre dated January 02, 2023.The Company is promoted by Ajay Ramakant Ojha and Prasad Rangrao Pawar who are technocrats in environmental consulting, technology & management field to empower clients by ensuring sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand and achieving double bottom line. Techknowgreen Solutions are an environmental consulting company with over 20 years experience, headquartered in Pune, India. Their key offerings include Consulting - Regulatory, Sustainability, Technology - Execution, Info Tech and Research - Policy Engineering. They are one of the first companies providing environmental IT solutions through cutting-edge software applications and compliance solutions. They have diverse experience in handling complex projects across various industries like infrastructure, chemical, automobile, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, and national/state governments. Their client base includes government, semi government organization, MNCs, large companies, mid-size companies and MSMEs.In 2009, the Company commissioned the first International project in Sudan, packaged effluent treatment; in 2010, it commissioned Project of Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) & SMHI for Air Pollution Management. It pioneered in designingfirst ever virtual chimney for controlling air pollution at traffic junctions in 2017. The Shahdara Jheel by treating sewage Project with 3 MLD STP capacity costing Rs 9.6 Crores was commissioned in December 2017. The Project was implemented to improve the condition of Shahdara Jheel by treating 3 MLD of municipal sewer waste using Phytorid Technology. The treatment process involved primary treatment and secondary treatment using Phytorid. The implementation process included creating grit chambers and settling tanks with tube settlers for passage of sewage and settled sludge being disposed of using decanter system. The treated effluent finally discharged into the Jheel.Later, e-catalyst and ROCO software application was built for Maharashtra Pollution Control Board in 2021. The Company developed environmental compliance software and beta version deployed in 10+ location in 2022. It has implemented first ever circular economic wetland technology demonstration for 1 Mn Liters /day at Kotawali Nallah in Chiplun to resolve the issue of contamination during 2022. The Company is planning an Initial Public Offer of 20,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.