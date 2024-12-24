Technichem Organics Ltd Summary

Technichem Organics Limited was originally incorporated under the name Technichem Organics Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 27, 1996, issued by the Registrar of Companies Gujarat,. Subsequently, the Company status changed to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Technichem Organics Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on July 4, 2024, by Centralised Processing Centre.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of a wide range of chemicals, Pyrazoles, Pyrazolones, Speciality Chemicals, Pigment & Dye Intermediates and Air Oxidation Chemistry that serves multiple industries including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, coatings, pigments, dyes and others. It currently has 3 Plants named as Plant-1, Plant-2 and Plant-3 at their manufacturing facility located Village - Lunej, in Anand District of Gujarat. Since 1996, the Company started its journey with the production of pyrazolones & pyrazoles and as & when times goes by, it has developed & commercialize intermediates for multiple applications. At present, it is having manufacturing capacity of 9,50,000 kg per annum. In 1997, the Company raised 1st Invoice to M/s. Nemichem Industries. It later on, purchased an industrial plot at Saykha GIDC in 2018. Further, the Company launched Air Oxidation Chemistry to increase Products in 2023.The Company is customer centric, values based, R&D driven chemical manufacturer. Their commitment to quality is demonstrated by ISO 9001:2015 certification in Quality Management System and ISO 14001:2015 in Environmental Management System. As an ISO certified company, Technichem Organics prioritize quality and precision in crafting chemical compounds and raw materials for agrochemical, coating, pharma, dyes, pigments and specialty chemicals industries. With manufacturing under one roof, the Company maintains stringent quality control standards throughout the entire manufacturing process. The Company is planning an Initial Public Offer of 45,90,000 Equity Shares from public through Fresh Issue.