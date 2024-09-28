|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|AGM 28/09/2024 The 6th AGM of Technopack Polymers Limited was held on saturday 28th September, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing and the business transacted as mentioned in the notice. We have enclosed the following: Summary of Proceeding of AGM as required under regulation 30 read with Part A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby enclose the following: 1. Voting Result of the business transacted at the AGM as required Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations 2. Report of the Scrutinizer dated 28th September, 2024 pursuant to regulation 109 of the Companies Act, 2013 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
