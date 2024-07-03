SectorPlastic products
Open₹72.3
Prev. Close₹73.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.32
Day's High₹72.3
Day's Low₹72
52 Week's High₹96
52 Week's Low₹51.15
Book Value₹33.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.88
P/E39.73
EPS1.85
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.82
11.69
2
0
Net Worth
18.22
17.09
3
1
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Kalpesh Ishwarlal Pandya
ED / MD / Promoter
Chetankumar Ishvarlal Pandya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dipali Shukla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hardik Hargovindbhai Nanghanoja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rameshchandra Shivshanker Rajyaguru
Reports by Technopack Polymers Ltd
Summary
Technopack Polymers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name, Technopack Polymers Private Limited on August 09, 2018 at Rajkot, Gujarat . Subsequently, name of the company was changed to Technopack Polymers Limited on July 11, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued on July 15, 2022 by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is a leading Manufacturer & supplier of PET Preforms and CCM Caps in India with state-of-the-art facility and world class services. The Company manufactures high quality PET preform on 48 cavity state-of-art, world class Milacron Machine and ACME Mould with TECHNOPET brand name. It also manufactures high quality CCM CAP. The Company Managing Director Mr. Chetankumar Pandya and CFO Mr. Kalpesh Pandya are actively involved in manufacturing and supplying activities of the Company. They actively participates in timely execution of the customers orders and are the guiding force behind the growth and business strategy of the Company. It operate through a factory, M/s. Gokul Industries, located at Rafaleshvar Ind. Estate, Rajkot Gujarat 363642. The Company came out with a Public Issue during November, 2022 by raising Rs. 7.87 Crores through Fresh Issue.
The Technopack Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Technopack Polymers Ltd is ₹38.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Technopack Polymers Ltd is 39.73 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Technopack Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Technopack Polymers Ltd is ₹51.15 and ₹96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Technopack Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -1.84%, 1 Year at -10.31%, 6 Month at 8.09%, 3 Month at 33.64% and 1 Month at 5.76%.
