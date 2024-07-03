iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Technopack Polymers Ltd Share Price

72
(-2.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:20:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open72.3
  • Day's High72.3
  • 52 Wk High96
  • Prev. Close73.5
  • Day's Low72
  • 52 Wk Low 51.15
  • Turnover (lac)4.32
  • P/E39.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.73
  • EPS1.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Technopack Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

72.3

Prev. Close

73.5

Turnover(Lac.)

4.32

Day's High

72.3

Day's Low

72

52 Week's High

96

52 Week's Low

51.15

Book Value

33.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.88

P/E

39.73

EPS

1.85

Divi. Yield

0

Technopack Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Technopack Polymers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Technopack Polymers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:42 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.55%

Non-Promoter- 26.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Technopack Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.4

5.4

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.82

11.69

2

0

Net Worth

18.22

17.09

3

1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Technopack Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Technopack Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Kalpesh Ishwarlal Pandya

ED / MD / Promoter

Chetankumar Ishvarlal Pandya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dipali Shukla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hardik Hargovindbhai Nanghanoja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rameshchandra Shivshanker Rajyaguru

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Technopack Polymers Ltd

Summary

Technopack Polymers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name, Technopack Polymers Private Limited on August 09, 2018 at Rajkot, Gujarat . Subsequently, name of the company was changed to Technopack Polymers Limited on July 11, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued on July 15, 2022 by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is a leading Manufacturer & supplier of PET Preforms and CCM Caps in India with state-of-the-art facility and world class services. The Company manufactures high quality PET preform on 48 cavity state-of-art, world class Milacron Machine and ACME Mould with TECHNOPET brand name. It also manufactures high quality CCM CAP. The Company Managing Director Mr. Chetankumar Pandya and CFO Mr. Kalpesh Pandya are actively involved in manufacturing and supplying activities of the Company. They actively participates in timely execution of the customers orders and are the guiding force behind the growth and business strategy of the Company. It operate through a factory, M/s. Gokul Industries, located at Rafaleshvar Ind. Estate, Rajkot Gujarat 363642. The Company came out with a Public Issue during November, 2022 by raising Rs. 7.87 Crores through Fresh Issue.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Technopack Polymers Ltd share price today?

The Technopack Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Technopack Polymers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Technopack Polymers Ltd is ₹38.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Technopack Polymers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Technopack Polymers Ltd is 39.73 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Technopack Polymers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Technopack Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Technopack Polymers Ltd is ₹51.15 and ₹96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Technopack Polymers Ltd?

Technopack Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -1.84%, 1 Year at -10.31%, 6 Month at 8.09%, 3 Month at 33.64% and 1 Month at 5.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Technopack Polymers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Technopack Polymers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.56 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.44 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Technopack Polymers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.