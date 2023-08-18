<dhhead>DIRECTOR’S REPORT</dhhead>
DEAR MEMBERS,
Your Director’s are pleased to present the 05th
Annual Report of the Company covering the operating and financial performance together
with the Audited Standalone Financial Statements and the Auditors’ Report thereon for
the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2023.
FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONS REVIEW:
The financial highlights of the Company during the period ended
March 31, 2023 are as below:
|
Particulars
|
Financial Year 2022-23
|
Financial Year 2021-22
|
Revenue from operations (Net)
|
1,15,158.63
|
99,818.61
|
Other income
|
1,984.44
|
468.74
|
Total Revenue
|
1,17,143.08
|
1,00,287.35
|
Profit/loss before depreciation,
|
38,133.42
|
37,506.63
|
Finance, Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense
|
Less: Depreciation expense
|
3866.21
|
5,191.13
|
Profit/loss before Finance, Costs,
|
34,267.21
|
32,315.54
|
Exceptional items and Tax Expense
|
Less: Finance costs
|
1,943.08
|
2,539.63
|
Profit/Loss before Exceptional
|
32,324.13
|
29,775.88
|
Items, Extraordinary Items and Tax
|
Expense
|
Less: Exceptional Items
|
0
|
0
|
Profit/Loss before Extraordinary Items
|
32,324.13
|
29,775.88
|
Less: Extraordinary Items
|
0
|
0
|
Profit/ (Loss) before tax
|
32,324.13
|
29,775.88
|
Less: Tax expense:
|
(a) Current tax expense
|
8637.19
|
8966.25
|
(b) Deferred tax
|
(1195)
|
(273.95)
|
Profit / (Loss) for the year (1)
|
23,698.89
|
21,083.57
During the year under review on the basis of Financial Statement
the Company’s revenue from operations during the financial year ended 31st
March, 2023 were Rs 1,15,158.63/- (in
Thousand) as against Rs 99,818.61/- (in
Thousand) of the previous year representing Increase of approximately about 15.36% over
the corresponding period of the previous year with total expenses of Rs 84,818.94/- (in Thousand) (previous year of Rs 70,511.46/- (in Thousand)). The company has made
profit before Exceptional Items of Rs 32,324.13/- (in Thousand) as against profit of Rs 29,775.88/- (in Thousand) in the previous year.
The Company has made Net Profit of Rs 23,698.89/-
(in Thousand) as against Rs 21,083.57/- (in
Thousand) of the previous year representing increase of approximately about 12.41% over
the corresponding period of the previous year.
The EPS of the Company for the year 2022-23 is Rs 5.40.
DIVIDEND
The Board of Directors of your company, after considering
holistically the relevant circumstances and keeping in view the company’s dividend
distribution policy, has decided it would be prudent, not to recommend any Dividend for
the year ended on 31st March, 2023 and the entire surplus be ploughed back to
the business to meet the needs for additional finance for capital expenditure.
TRANSFER TO RESERVES
During the year under review, Company has not transferred any
amount to reserves.
SHARE CAPITAL
During the year under review the Company has made changes in the
share capital as on 31st March, 2023. The details of the same are mentioned
below:
Authorised Share Capital:
The Company’s Authorized share capital has been increased
from Rs 1,00,00,000 (Rupees One Crore)
comprising of 10,00,000 (Ten Lakh) equity shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs 7,00,00,000 (Rupees Seven Crore) comprising of
70,00,000 (Seventy Lakh) equity shares of Rs 10/- each vide Ordinary Resolution passed at
their Shareholder Meeting dated 22nd June, 2022.
Paid Up Share Capital:
The Company’s paid up share capital has been increased from
Rs 1,00,00,000 (Rupees One Crore) comprising
of 10,00,000 (Ten Lakhs) equity shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs 1,70,00,000 (Rupees One Crore
Seventy Lakhs) comprising of 17,00,000 ( Seventeen Lakhs) equity shares of Rs 10/- each by
allotting 7,00,000 Equity Shares by way of right issue vide Board Resolution passed at
their Board Meeting held on 01st July, 2022.
Further, the Company’s paid up share capital has been
increased from Rs 1,70,00,000 (Rupees One Crore Seventy Lakhs) comprising of 17,00,000 (
Seventeen Lakhs) equity shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs 3,97,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crore
Ninety Seven Lakh ) comprising of 39,70,000 (Thirty Nine Lakh Seventy Thousand ) equity
shares of Rs 10/- by allotting 22,70,000 Equity Shares by the way of Bonus issue vide
Board Resolution passed at their Board Meeting held on 07th July, 2022.
Initial Public Offer:
The Company made its maiden public offer of equity shares in
accordance with SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018,
wherein 14,30,000 Equity Shares were issued through the Initial Public Offer. The public
issue was opened on November 02, 2022 and closed on November 07, 2022 for all applicants
for 14,30,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10
each of the Company at an offer price of Rs 55/- per equity share, including a share
premium of Rs 45/- per equity share aggregating to Rs 7,86,50,000/. The Equity shares of
the Company were listed on BSE SME Platform with effect from November 16, 2022.
Proceeds from Initial Public Offering
The details of the proceeds of the Fresh Issue are set forth
below:
|
Particulars
|
Amount
|
Gross Proceeds of the Issue
|
78,650
|
(less) Issue related Expenses
|
5,000
|
Net Proceeds of the Issue
|
73,650
Post listing also, the Company’s market capitalization
soared high backed by strong quarterly results and various new business inroads it made
consistently. We see this as an endorsement of our consumer-focused approach as well as
our ethos of trust, transparency, and innovation in everything we do. We are gratified and
humbled by the faith shown in the Company by the market participants and grateful to our
customers for their continued trust shown in our capabilities to deliver consistent high
quality services & innovative solutions.
The change in paid-up share capital during the year was as
under:
|
Particulars
|
No. of Securities Allotted
|
Cumulative Paid up Share Capital
|
Capital at the beginning of the year i.e. on April 01, 2022
|
-
|
10,000.00
|
Allotment of 7,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid
up pursuant to Right Issue (on July 01, 2022)
|
700.00
|
7,000.00
|
Allotment of 22,70,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid
up pursuant to Bonus Issue (on July 07, 2022)
|
22,70.00
|
22,700.00
|
Allotment 14,30,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid up
pursuant to Initial Public Offer (IPO) (on November 11, 2022)
|
14,30.00
|
14,300.00
|
Capital at Present
|
-
|
5,4000.00
ALTERATION OF MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION
The name clause of the Memorandum of Association has been
altered for conversion of company from private company to public company i.e., “TECHNOPACK
POLYMERS PRIVATE LIMITED” to “TECHNOPACK POLYMERS LIMITED” vide
Special Resolution passed at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 11th
July, 2022 and fresh certificate of incorporation upon conversion received on 15th
July, 2022.
Further the company has made the alteration in the Memorandum of
Association of the company by increased in Authorized Share Capital from Rs 1,00,00,000 (Rupees One Crore) comprising of
10,00,000 (Ten Lakhs) equity shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs 7,00,00,000 (Rupees Seven Crore)
comprising of 70,00,000 (Seventy Lakhs) equity shares of Rs 10/- vide Ordinary Resolution
passed at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 22nd June, 2022.
ALTERATION OF ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
The Company has adopted new sets of the Article of the
Association in due compliance with Conversion of Private Limited Company into Public
Limited Company vide Special Resolution passed at the Extra - Ordinary General Meeting
held on 11th July, 2022 and fresh certificate of incorporation upon conversion
received on 15th July, 2022.
DETAILS OF UTILISATION OF FUNDS & STATEMENT OF
DEVIATION(S) OR VARIATION(S)
Pursuant to Regulation 32 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations
and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘Listing Regulations/LODR’) read
with SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD /CMD1/162/2019 dated December 24, 2019, the company has
made disclosure on BSE in statement of Deviation/variation in utilization of funds raised
through Initial Public offer from the objects stated in the Prospectus for the year ended
on March 31, 2023.
The utilization of funds raised through IPO have been
mentioned hereunder:
|
Mode
|
Object
|
Amount Allocated
|
Amount Utilised as on March 31, 2023
|
IPO
|
Issue related expense
|
5000.00
|
5000.00
|
Part Funding to purchase and set up additional SACMI CCM24S-F
Plant for manufacturing of HDPE Beverages Closures
|
63800.00
|
19700.00
|
Additional Working Capital Requirements
|
7350.00
|
7350.00
|
General Corporate Purpose
|
2500.00
|
2500.00
There was no deviation/variation in the utilization of proceeds
as mentioned in the objects stated in the Prospectus dated October 14, 2022, in respect of
the Initial Public Offering of the Company.
STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS
During the year under review, company made Total Income of
^1,17,143.08/- (in Thousand) as against Rs 1,00,287.35/- (in Thousand) in the previous
year. The company has made Profit before depreciation, Finance, Costs, Exceptional items
and Tax Expense of Rs 38,133.42/- (in Thousand) as against profit of Rs 37,506.63/- (in
Thousand) in the previous year in the financial statement.
The Company made net profit of Rs 23,698.89 (in Thousand) as
against Rs 21,083.57/- (in Thousand) in the previous year in the financial statement.
CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS
There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company.
MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL
POSITION OF THE COMPANY
There have been no material changes and commitments affecting
the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and the date
of this Directors’ Report.
LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGE
The Company has paid requisite annual listing fees to BSE
Limited (BSE) where its securities are listed.
TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND
PROTECTION FUND
Pursuant to the Section 124 applicable provisions of the
Companies Act, 2013, read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority
(Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (“IEPF Rules”), all the
unpaid or unclaimed dividends are required to be transferred to the IEPF established by
the Central Government, upon completion of seven (7) years.
Further, according to the Investor Education & Protection
Fund ("IEPF") Rules, the shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid
or claimed by the Shareholders for seven (7) consecutive years or more shall also be
transferred to the demat account created by the IEPF Authority.
Your Company does not have any unpaid or unclaimed dividend or
shares relating thereto which is required to be transferred to the IEPF as on the date of
this Report.
DEPOSITS
During the year under review, the Company has neither invited
nor accepted any deposits from the public under Section 76 and Chapter V of the Companies
Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.
SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE (JV) AND ASSOCIATES COMPANIES
The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or
Associate Company in terms of Companies Act, 2013.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNELS
Appointment/ Re-Appointment
During the year under review, the Company has appointed Mr.
Rameshchandra Shivshanker Rajyaguru (DIN: 09658605) as Additional Independent Director
(Non-Executive) and Ms. Deepali Malpani as Company secretary as well as Compliance officer
with effect from 07th July, 2022.
Further the Company has appointed Ms. Dipali Shukla (DIN:
09658550) and Mr. Hardik Hargovindbhai Nanghanoja (DIN: 09677927) as Additional
Independent Director (Non-Executive), Mr. Chetankumar Ishvarlal Pandya (DIN: 08196693) as
Managing Director and Mr. Kalpeshkumar Ishwarlal Pandya (DIN: 08196642) as Chief Financial
Officer with effect from 19th July, 2022.
During the year under review, Ms. Dipali Shukla (DIN: 09658550),
Mr. Hardik Hargovindbhai Nanghanoja (DIN: 09677927) and Mr. Rameshchandra Shivshanker
Rajyaguru (DIN: 09658605) has been regularized as Independent Director vide Special
Resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting held on 30th July, 2022.
Retire by Rotation
As per the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013,
Mr. Chetankumar Ishvarlal Pandya (DIN: 08196693) is liable to retire by rotation at the
ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.
Your Directors recommended his re-appointment on recommendation
made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
Cessation
During the year under review, there is no cessation of director
from the Board.
Independent Directors
Ms. Dipali Shukla (DIN: 09658550) holds office as a
Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 19th July,
2022 for the period of 5 years who is not liable for retire by rotation.
Mr. Rameshchandra Shivshanker Rajyaguru (DIN: 09658605), holds
office as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 07th
July, 2022 for the period of 5 years who is not liable for retire by rotation.
Mr. Hardik Hargovindbhai Nanghanoja (DIN: 09677927) holds office
as a Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company with effect from 19th
July, 2022 for the period of 5 years who is not liable for retire by rotation.
Key Managerial Personnel
Mr. Chetankumar Ishvarlal Pandya - Chairman & Managing
Director
Mr. Kalpeshkumar Ishwarlal Pandya - Director & Chief
Financial Officer
Ms. Deepali Malpani - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
DECLARATIONS OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS
The Company has received declarations pursuant to Section 149(7)
of the Companies Act, 2013 from each of its Non-Executive and Independent Directors to the
effect that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the
Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 16(1) (b) and Regulation 25 of the SEBI (Listing
obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred as “Listing
Regulations”). These declarations have been placed before and noted by the Board.
DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your
Directors to the best of its knowledge and ability, confirm that:
(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial
year ended on March 31, 2023, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along
with proper explanation relating to material departures;
(b) They have selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to
give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the
financial year March 31, 2023 and of the profit of the Company for that period;
(c) They have taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and
detecting fraud and other irregularities;
(d) They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern
basis;
(e) They have laid down internal financial controls to be
followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were
operating effectively; and
(f) They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with
the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating
effectively.
COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND VARIOUS COMMITTEES AND THEIR
MEETINGS
The Board of Directors along with its Committees provide
leadership and guidance to the Management and directs and supervises the performance of
the Company, thereby enhancing stakeholder value.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
The Board has a fiduciary relationship in ensuring that the
rights of all stakeholders are protected. The Board of TPL comprises of Executive
(Whole-Time) and Non-Executive Directors. Independent Directors are eminent persons with
proven record in diverse areas like business, accounting, marketing, technology, finance,
economics, administration, etc. The composition of Board of Directors represents optimal
mix of professionalism, qualification, knowledge, skill sets, track record, integrity,
expertise and diversity. The Board of Directors as on March 31, 2023, comprised of 5
Directors, out of which 1 was Executive Director ("ED") (MD & Chairman), 1
was Executive Directors ("EDs") and 3 were Non-Executive Directors
("NEDs") Independent Directors ("IDs"). Detailed profile of our
Directors is available on our website at https://technopackltd.com//investor-relations.
Composition of Board:
|
Sr No* Name of Director
|
Category
|
Designation
|
1. Mr. Chetankumar Ishvarlal Pandya
|
Executive Director
|
Managing Director & Chairman
|
2. Mr. Kalpeshkumar Ishwarlal Pandya
|
Executive Director
|
Executive Director
|
3. Ms. Dipali Shukla
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Independent Director
|
4. Mr. Rameshchandra Shivshanker Rajyaguru
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Independent Director
|
5. Mr. Hardik Hargovindbhai Nanghanoja
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Independent Director
Board Meetings:
The Board of Directors duly met 23 times at regular intervals
during the mentioned financial year and in respect of which proper notices were given and
the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the
purpose. The intervening gap between the two meetings was within the period prescribed
under the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations. The dates on which meetings were
held are as follows:
|
Name of the Directors
|
Date of Meeting
|
Kalpeshkumar Ishwarlal Pandya
|
Chetankumar Ishvarlal
Pandya
|
Dipali Shukla
|
Rameshchandra Shivshanker
Rajyaguru
|
Hardik Hargovindbhai Nanghanoja
|
01/06/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
13/06/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
20/06/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
24/06/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
01/07/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
07/07/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
08/07/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
NA
|
Yes
|
NA
|
16/07/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
NA
|
Yes
|
NA
|
18/07/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
NA
|
Yes
|
NA
|
19/07/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
NA
|
Yes
|
NA
|
20/07/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
25/07/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
28/07/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
25/08/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
07/10/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
12/10/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
18/10/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
11/11/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
22/11/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
01/12/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
t:0in>13/01/2023
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
04/03/2023
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
31/03/2023
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No of Board Meeting attended
|
23/23
|
23/23
|
13/23
|
17/23
|
13/23
**During the year under review 3(Two) Extra Ordinary General
Meeting were held on 22nd June, 2022, 06th July, 2022 and 11nd
July, 2022.
Independent Directors Meetings:
In terms of the provisions of the Schedule IV of the Companies
Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 (3) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors of
the Company shall meet at least once in a year, without the presence of Executive
Directors and members of Management. During the financial year, the Meetings of
Independent Directors was held in following manner:
|
Name of Director
|
Date of Meeting
|
Dipali Shukla
|
Rameshchandra Shivshanker Rajyaguru
|
Hardik Hargovindbhai Nanghanoja
|
04/03/2023
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Number of Independent Directors attended during the year
|
01/01
|
01/01
|
01/01
AUDIT COMMITTEE:
The Audit Committee has been constituted by the Board in
compliance with the requirements of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation
18 of the Listing Regulations. The board of directors has entrusted the Audit Committee
with the responsibility to supervise these processes and ensure accurate and timely
disclosures that maintain the transparency, integrity and quality of financial control and
reporting.
The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary to the Committee.
The internal auditor reports functionally to the Audit Committee. The Chief Financial
Officer of the Company also attends the meetings as invitee.
Composition of Audit Committee:
|
Sr. Nm Name of Director
|
Designation
|
Nature of Directorship
|
1. Mr. Rameshchandra
Shivshanker Rajyaguru
|
Chairman
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
2. Ms. Dipali Shukla
|
Member
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
3. Mr. Hardik Hargovindbhai Nanghanoja
|
Member
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
Audit Committee Meeting:
In terms of the provisions of the Regulation 18(2)(a) of the
Listing Regulations, the Audit Committee of the Company shall meet at least four times in
a year and in respect of which proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly
recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose. During the financial
year, the Meetings of Audit committee was held in following manner:
|
Name of Director
|
Date of Meeting
|
Mr. Rameshchandra Shivshanker Rajyaguru
|
Ms. Dipali Shukla
|
Mr. Hardik Hargovindbhai Nanghanoja Daga
|
19/07/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
15/10/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
16/11/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
10/03/2023
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Number of Audit Committee Meetings attended during the year
|
04/04
|
04/04
|
04/04
Financial Reporting and Related Processes:
? Oversight of the Company‘s financial reporting process
and financial information submitted to the Stock Exchanges, regulatory authorities or the
public.
? Reviewing with the Management, Audited Annual Financial
Statements and Auditor’s Report thereon before submission to the Board for approval.
This would, inter alia, include reviewing changes in the accounting policies and reasons
for the same, major accounting estimates based on exercise of judgment by the Management,
significant adjustments made in the Financial Statements and / or recommendation, if any,
made by the Statutory Auditors in this regard.
? Review the Management Discussion & Analysis of financial
and operational performance.
? Discuss with the Statutory Auditors its judgment about the
quality and appropriateness of the Company‘s accounting principles with reference to
the Accounting Standard (AS).
All the Members of the Audit Committee have the requisite
qualification for appointment on the
Committee and possess sound knowledge of finance, accounting
practices and internal controls.
The board of directors has accepted all recommendations of the
Audit Committee during the year. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) consist majority
of Independent Directors. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been constituted
by the Board in compliance with the requirements of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013
and Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations. The board of directors has entrusted the
Nomination and Remuneration Committee with the responsibility to formulation of the
criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a
director and recommend to the board of directors a policy relating to, the remuneration of
the directors, key managerial personnel .
Composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee:
|
Sr. No. Name of Director
|
Designation
|
Nature of Directorship
|
1. Ms. Dipali Shukla
|
Chairman
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
2. Mr. Rameshchandra Shivshanker Rajyaguru
|
Member
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
3. Mr. Hardik Hargovindbhai Nanghanoja
|
Member
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meeting:
In terms of the provisions of the Regulation 19 (3A) of the
Listing Regulations, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company shall meet
at least once in a year and in respect of which proper notices were given and the
proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the
purpose. During the financial year, the Meetings of Nomination and Remuneration Committee
was held in following manner:
|
Name of Director
|
Date of Meeting
|
Mr. Rameshchandra Shivshanker Rajyaguru
|
Ms. Dipali Shukla
|
Mr. Hardik Hargovindbhai Nanghanoja Daga
|
19/07/2022
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
31/03/2023
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Number of NRC Meetings attended during the year
|
02/02
|
02/02
|
02/02
The terms of reference of the Committee inter alia, include
the following:
? Succession planning of the Board of Directors and Senior
Management Employees;
? Identifying and selection of candidates for appointment as
Directors / Independent Directors based on certain laid down criteria;
? Identifying potential individuals for appointment as Key
Managerial Personnel and to other Senior Management positions;
? Formulate and review from time to time the policy for
selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and senior management
employees and their remuneration;
? Review the performance of the Board of Directors and Senior
Management Employees based on certain criteria as approved by the Board.
STAKEHOLDER’S RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:
The Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee ("SRC")
considers and resolves the grievances of our shareholders, including complaints relating
to non-receipt of annual report, transfer and transmission of securities, non-receipt of
dividends/interests and such other grievances as may be raised by the security holders
from time to time.
Composition of Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee:
|
Sr.No. Name of Director
|
Designation
|
Nature of Directorship
|
1. Mr. Hardik Hargovindbhai Nanghanoja
|
Chairman
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
2. Mr. Rameshchandra Shivshanker Rajyaguru
|
Member
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
|
3. Ms. Dipali Shukla
|
Member
|
Non-Executive Independent Director
Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee Meeting:
In terms of the provisions of the Regulation 20 (3A) of the
Listing Regulations, the Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee of the Company shall
meet at least once in a year and in respect of which proper notices were given and the
proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the
purpose. During the financial year, the Meetings of Stakeholders’ Relationship
Committee was held in following manner:
|
Name of Director
|
Date of Meeting
|
Mr. Rameshchandra Shivshanker Rajyaguru
|
Ms. Dipali Shukla
|
Mr. Hardik Hargovindbhai Nanghanoja Daga
|
20/01/2023
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Number of SRC Meetings attended during the year
|
01/01
|
01/01
|
01/01
The terms of reference of the Committee are:
? Transfer/transmission of shares/debentures and such other
securities as may be issued by the Company from time to time;
? Issue of duplicate share certificates for shares/debentures
and other securities reported lost, defaced or destroyed, as per the laid down procedure;
? Issue new certificates against subdivision of shares, renewal,
split or consolidation of share certificates / certificates relating to other securities;
? To approve and monitor dematerialization of shares /
debentures / other securities and all matters incidental or related thereto;
? To authorize the Company Secretary and Head Compliance / other
Officers of the Share Department to attend to matters relating to non-receipt of annual
reports, notices, non-receipt of declared dividend / interest, change of address for
correspondence etc. and to monitor action taken;
? Monitoring expeditious redressal of investors / stakeholders
grievances;
? All other matters incidental or related to shares, debenture.
During the year, the Company has given disclosure for Investor
Complaints of last two quarters on Stock Exchange and no complaints were received from
shareholders. There are no balance complaints. The Company had no share transfers pending
as on March 31, 2023.
Ms. Deepali Malpani, Company Secretary of the Company is the
Compliance Officer.
DETAILS OF FRAUD REPORTING BY AUDITOR
During the year under review, there were no frauds reported by
the auditors to the Board under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.
POLICY ON DIRECTORS’ APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION
The Company has formed Nomination and Remuneration Committee in
terms of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of the Listing
Regulations which has framed Nomination and Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key
Managerial Personnel and other Employees which sets out criteria for the remuneration of
Directors, Key Managerial Personal (‘KMP’) and other employees so as to attract,
retain and reward talent who will contribute to our long-term success and thereby build
value for the shareholders. The Committee reviews and recommend to the Board of Directors
about remuneration for Directors and Key Managerial Personnel and other employee up to one
level below of Key Managerial
Personnel. The Company does not pay any remuneration to the
Non-Executive Directors of the Company other than sitting fee for attending the Meetings
of the Board of Directors and Committees of the Board. Remuneration to Executive Directors
is governed under the relevant provisions of the Act and approvals.
The Company has devised the Nomination and Remuneration Policy
for the appointment, re-appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial. The
Nomination and Remuneration Policy is also available on the website of the Company
https://technopackltd.com/investor/ in the head of Policies.
For Board of Directors and Senior Management Group, the Board of
Directors of the Company has laid down a code of conduct for all the Board Members and
Senior Management Group of the Company. The main object of the Code is to set a benchmark
for the Company’s commitment to values and ethical business conduct and practices.
Its purpose is to conduct the business of the Company in accordance with its value
systems, fair and ethical practices, applicable laws, rules and regulations. Further, the
Code provides for the highest standard of professional integrity while discharging the
duties and to promote and demonstrate professionalism in the Company.
All the Board Members and Senior Management Group of the Company
have affirmed compliance with the code of conduct for the financial year ended on March
31, 2023 as required by Regulation 26(3) of the Listing Regulations. A declaration signed
by the Chairman & Managing Director to this effect is attached as a part of this
Annual Report. The code of conduct is also available on the website of the Company
www.technopackltd.com.
FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of
Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 came into effect from May 15, 2015 to put in place a
framework for prohibition of insider trading in securities and to strengthen the legal
framework thereof. Pursuant to Regulation 8 of Securities and Exchange Board of India
(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated and adopted
? Code of Practices for Prevention of Insider Trading and
? Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive
Information (“Code of Fair Disclosure”) of the Company.
The Code of Practices for Prevention of Insider Trading and
Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information is available on
the website of the Company www.technopackltd.com.
Further, pursuant to Regulation 9 of Securities and Exchange
Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has
formulated and adopted the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. The Code
lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while
dealing with the shares of the Company and cautioning them on the consequence of
noncompliances. The Company Secretary has been appointed as a Compliance Officer and is
responsible for monitoring adherence to the Code. The code of conduct to regulate, monitor
and report trading by insiders is also available on the website of the Company
www.technopackltd.com.
VIGIL MECHANISM
The Company has established a Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle-blower
policy in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing
Regulations. The Company is committed to principles of professional integrity and ethical
behavior in the conduct of its affairs. The Whistle-blower Policy provides for adequate
safeguards against victimization of director(s) / employee(s) who avail of the mechanism
and also provides for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee to report
actual or suspected unethical behavior, fraud or violation of the Company’s Code of
Conduct/ ethics/ principles and matters specified in the Policy.
The Company affirms that in compliance with the Whistle-Blower
Policy/ Vigil Mechanism no personnel has been denied access to the Audit Committee. The
Compliance officer and Audit Committee is mandated to receive the complaints under this
policy. The Board on a yearly basis is presented an update on the whistleblower policy.
Whistle Blower policy is available on the website of the Company at www.technopackltd.com.
The Policy ensures complete protection to the whistle-blower and follows a zero tolerance
approach to retaliation or unfair treatment against the whistle-blower and all others who
report any concern under this Policy.
During the year under review, the Company did not receive any
complaint of any fraud, misfeasance etc. The Company’s Whistle Blower Policy (Vigil
Mechanism) has also been amended to make employees aware of the existence of policies and
procedures for inquiry in case of leakage of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information to
enable them to report on leakages, if any of such information.
BOARD EVALUATION
Pursuant to applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and
the Listing Regulations, the Board, in consultation with its Nomination and Remuneration
Committee, has formulated a framework containing, inter alia, the criteria for performance
evaluation of the entire Board of the Company, its Committees and individual directors,
including Independent Directors. The Board evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning,
that of the Committees and of individual Directors.
The Board sought the feedback of Directors on various parameters
including:
? Degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities towards
stakeholders (by way of monitoring corporate governance practices, participation in the
long-term strategic planning, etc.);
? Structure, composition, and role clarity of the Board and
Committees;
? Extent of co-ordination and cohesiveness between the Board and
its Committees;
? Effectiveness of the deliberations and process management;
? Board/Committee culture and dynamics; and
? Quality of relationship between Board Members and the
Management.
The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on
Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the
performance of the individual directors and the Board as a whole.
In the Board meeting that followed the meeting of the
independent directors and the meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the
performance of the Board, its committees, and individual directors was discussed.
The evaluation process endorsed the Board Members’
confidence in the ethical standards of the Company, the resilience of the Board and the
Management in navigating the Company during challenging times, cohesiveness amongst the
Board Members, constructive relationship between the Board and the Management, and the
openness of the Management in sharing strategic information to enable Board Members to
discharge their responsibilities and fiduciary duties.
The Board carried out an annual performance evaluation of its
own performance and that of its committees and individual directors as per the formal
mechanism for such evaluation adopted by the Board. The performance evaluation of all the
Directors was carried out by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
The performance evaluation of the Chairman, the Non-Independent
Directors and the Board as a whole was carried out by the Independent Directors. The
exercise of performance evaluation was carried out through a structured evaluation process
covering various aspects of the Board functioning such as composition of the Board &
committees, experience & competencies, performance of specific duties &
obligations, contribution at the meetings and otherwise, independent judgment, governance
issues etc.
Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI
(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried
out the annual performance evaluation of the Directors individually as well as evaluation
of the working of the Board by way of individual feedback from directors.
The evaluation frameworks were the following key areas:
1. For Non-Executive & Independent Directors:
? Knowledge
? Professional Conduct
? Comply Secretarial Standard issued by ICSI Duties,
? Role and functions
2. For Executive Directors:
? Performance as leader
? Evaluating Business Opportunity and analysis of Risk Reward
Scenarios
? Key set investment goal
? Professional conduct and integrity
? Sharing of information with Board.
? Adherence applicable government law
RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY
The Company is aware of the risks associated with the business.
It regularly analyses and takes corrective actions for managing/mitigating the same.
The Company has framed a formal Risk Management Policy for risk
assessment and risk minimization which is periodically reviewed to ensure smooth operation
and effective management control which is also available on our website
www.technopackltd.com. The Audit Committee also reviews the adequacy of the risk
management framework of the Company, the key risks associated with the business and
measure and steps in place to minimize the same.
DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE
(PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013
Your Company provides equal opportunities and is committed to
creating a healthy working environment that enables our Minds to work with equality and
without fear of discrimination, prejudice, gender bias or any form of harassment at work
place. Your Company has in place Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) policy in
accordance with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place
(Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 which is also available on our website
www.technopackltd.com.
Further, your company has setup an Internal Complaint Committee
(“ICC“) at the registered office. ICC has equal representation of men and women
and is chaired by senior woman of the Company.
The composition of internal complaint committee is as follows:
|
Sr. Name of the Member No
|
Designation
|
1. Mr. Suresh Patel
|
NGO Personnel
|
2. Ms. Sonal Dabhi
|
HR Executive
|
3. Ms. Varsha Koringa
|
HR Executive
AUDITORS
STATUTORY AUDITORS:
In the 01st Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on
November 29, 2019 M/s. Karia & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration
Number 136752W), were appointed as statutory auditors of the Company to hold office for a
term of 5 (five) consecutive years until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of
the Company in the year 2024. The Company has received letter from M/s Karia &
Associates, Chartered Accountants, to the effect that their appointments, if made would be
within the prescribed limits of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and that they are
not disqualified for such appointment within the meaning of Section 141 of the Companies
Act, 2013..
The Auditors’ Report for the financial year ended on March
31, 2023 have been provided in “Financial Statements” forming part of this
Annual Report.
The report of the Statutory Auditor does not contain any
qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer. The observations made in the
Auditor’s Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further
comments.
INTERNAL AUDITORS:
In terms of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s.
Padaliya & Associates (FRN: 138580W) has been appointed on 31st March, 2023
as the internal auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2022-23 and continues until
resolved further. Internal Auditor is appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company
on a yearly basis, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee. The Internal
Auditor reports their findings on the Internal Audit of the Company, to the Audit
Committee on a half yearly basis. The scope of internal audit is approved by the Audit
Committee.
SECRETARIAL AUDITOR
Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules
made thereunder, the Company has appointed M/s. G R Shah & Associates, Practicing
Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year ended on
March 31, 2023. The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 for the financial
year ended on March 31, 2023 is attached as Annexure -II to the Directors’
Report and forming part of this Annual Report.
The report of the Secretarial auditor does not contain any
qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.
DIRECTORS’ RESPONSE ON AUDITORS’ QUALIFICATIONS,
RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMER MADE
There is a no qualification or Disclaimer of Opinion in the
Auditor’s Report on the Financial Statements to the shareholders of the Company made
by the Statutory Auditors in their Auditors.
SECRETARIAL STANDARDS
The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with
Secretarial standards and its provisions and is in compliance with the same.
ANNUAL RETURN
In accordance with Sections 134(3)(a) & 92(3) of the
Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration)
Rules, 2014, The annual return in Form No. MGT-7 for the financial year 2022-23 will be
available on the website of the Company (www.technopackltd.com). The due date for filing
annual return for the financial year 2022-23 is within a period of sixty days from the
date of annual general meeting. Accordingly, the Company shall file the same with the
Ministry of Corporate Affairs within prescribed time and a copy of the same shall be made
available on the website of the Company (www.technopackltd.com) as is required in terms of
Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
Your Company has been complying with the principals of good
Corporate Governance over the years and is committed to the highest standards of
compliance. Pursuant to regulation 15(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the
compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in regulations 17 to 27
and clauses (b) to (i) of Regulation 46 (2) and Para C, D and E of schedule V shall not
apply to the listed entity which has listed its specified securities on the SME Exchange.
Therefore, the Corporate Governance Report is not applicable on
the Company and therefore not provided by the Board.
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
As the Company does not fall under the mandatory bracket of
Corporate Social Responsibility as required under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013,
hence Company has not taken any initiative on Corporate Social Responsibility.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under
Regulation 34(2)(e) read with Schedule V Part B of the Securities and Exchange Board of
India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI
Listing Regulations, 2015") is annexed herewith as Annexure I.
PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEE OR INVESTMENT
The Company has not advanced any loan, made any investment and
provided security or guarantee under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the
year under review.
LOANS FROM DIRECTOR/ RELATIVE OF DIRECTOR
The balances of monies accepted by the Company from Directors/
relatives of Directors at the beginning of the year were Rs
5204.40/- (in Thousand) and at the close of year was Rs 14729.75/- (in Thousand).
The Funds has been given out of Directors own Funds and is not
being given out of funds acquired by borrowing from others.
PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES
All Related Party Transactions that were entered during the
financial year ended on 31st March, 2023 were on an arm’s length basis and
in the ordinary course of business and is in compliance with the applicable provisions of
the Act. There were Related Party Transactions made by the Company during the year that
required shareholders’ approval.
The Company has entered into related party transactions which
fall under the scope of Section 188(1) of the Act. Accordingly, the disclosure of related
party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act in Form AOC 2 are
given in Annexure III of this Director Report for the F.Y 2022-23.
Details of other related party transactions have been included
in Point L of Significant Account Policies to the standalone financial statements.
The Policy on the Related Party Transactions is available on the
Company’s website at www.technopackltd.com
INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY
Your Company has laid down the set of standards, processes and
structure which enables to implement internal financial control across the Organization
and ensure that the same are adequate and operating effectively. To maintain the
objectivity and independence of Internal Audit, the Internal Auditor reports to the
Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board.
The Internal Auditor monitors and evaluates the efficacy and
adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with the operating
systems, accounting procedures and policies of the Company. Based on the report of
Internal Auditor, the Company undertake the corrective action in their respective areas
and thereby strengthen the Control. Significant audit observation and corrective actions
thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
The information required under Section 197 of the Companies Act,
2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial
Personnel) Rules, 2014 are as follows:
1. The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median
remuneration of the employees of the Company and percentage increase in remuneration of
each Director, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary in
the financial year:
|
Name
|
Ratio to median remuneration
|
% increase in remuneration in the financial year
|
Executive Director
|
Chetankumar Ishvarlal Pandya
|
1011.46
|
Not Applicable
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Kalpeshkumar Ishwarlal Pandya
|
1113.26
|
146.22
|
Company Secretary
|
Deepali Malpani
|
194.16
|
Not Applicable
2. The percentage increase in the median remuneration of
employees in the financial year: NIL
3. The number of permanent employees on the rolls of Company: 12
4. Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of
employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its
comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification
thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the
managerial remuneration:
The average percentage increase in the salary of employees other
than the managerial personnel in the last financial year is 30%. Managerial remuneration
increased by 146% due to appointment of Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer and
Company Secretary in the Financial Year 2022-23. Increment has been decided basis
individual performance, internal parity and market competitiveness.
5. Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration
policy of the Company: The Company affirms that the remuneration is as per the
remuneration policy of the Company.
The statement containing names of top five employees in terms of
remuneration drawn and the particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of
the Act read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of
Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is not applicable to the Company.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN
EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO
As required by the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the
Companies Act,2013, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 the relevant
data pertaining to conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign exchange
earnings is attached with Annexure IV.
SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE
COURTS/REGULATORS
During the year under review, there were no significant and/or
material orders passed by any Court or Regulator or Tribunal, which may impact the going
concern status or the Company’s operations in future.
INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
The Directors are pleased to report that the relations between
the employees and the management continued to remain cordial during the year under review.
BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT
Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(f) of the Listing Regulations, the
Business Responsibility Report is to be given only by top 500 listed companies based on
market capitalization, therefore the same is not applicable to the Company as on March 31,
2023.
MAINENTANCE OF COST RECORD
The provisions relating to maintenance of cost records as
specified by the Central Government under sub section 1 of section 148 of the Companies
Act, 2013, are not applicable to the Company and accordingly such accounts and records are
not required to be maintained.
The business activity of company does not fall under rule 3 of
The Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 and sub section 2 of section 148 of the
Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable to the Company and accordingly company does not
require to appoint of cost auditor.
DEMATERIALISATION
The Demat activation number allotted to the Company is ISIN
INE0MXP01015. The company is holding its shares in dematerialized form only.
INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE
There is no application made or any proceeding pending under the
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year.
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
The Board of Directors greatly appreciates the commitment and
dedication of employees at all levels who have contributed to the growth and success of
the Company. We also thank all our clients, vendors, investors, bankers and other business
associates for their continued support and encouragement during the year.
We also thank the Government of India, Government of Gujarat,
Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Finance, Customs and Excise Departments,
Income Tax Department and all other Government Agencies for their support during the year
and look forward to their continued support in future.
|
By Order of the Board
|
For, TECHNOPACK POLYMERS LIMITED (Formerly Known As
Technopack Polymers Private Limited)
|
PLACE: MORBI
|
DATE: 18/08/2023
