Technopack Polymers Ltd Management Discussions

<dhhead>MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
REPORT</dhhead>
Your Director’s have pleasure in presenting the management
discussion and analysis report for the year ended on March 31, 2023.
GLOBAL ECONOMIC OVERVIEW
The global economy faced several challenges in CY 2022, starting
from the initiation of the Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain disruption, high inflation,
and high key policy rates by the central banks. Global inflation remained a matter of
concern in most of the economy, which reached a multi-year high of 8.7% in CY 2022.
Monetary tightening by the central banks across the world helped bring the trajectory
downwards. The unwinding economic events weighed down global economic growth prospects.
World economic growth in CY 2022 is estimated to have declined from 6% in CY 2021 to 3.4%,
as per IMF.
Europe was significantly impacted by the war, which led to high
energy and food prices created by the supply chain disruption. This stretched the
purchasing power of the consumers while also impacting the manufacturing sector that led
to production cuts. In Q4 CY 2022, the energy crisis improved, supported by high gas
inventory levels, favourable weather conditions, and the central bank’s monetary
policy tightening, which eased inflation. IMF estimates the Euro area to have grown by
3.5% in CY 2022. The monetary tightening is expected to limit the GDP growth in CY 2023 to
0.8% before increasing to 1.4% in CY 2024.
GDP GROWTH
GLOBAL GROWTH HAS STABILISED, BUT THE IMPROVEMENT IS FRAGILE
Global GDP growth in 2023 is projected to be 2.7%, the lowest
annual rate since the global financial crisis, with the exception of the 2020 pandemic
period. A modest improvement to 2.9% is foreseen for 2024. Annual OECD GDP growth is
projected to be below trend in both 2023 and 2024, although it will gradually pick up
through 2024 as inflation moderates and real incomes strengthen.
INFLATION
UNDERLYING INFLATION PRESSURES REMAIN HIGH
Headline inflation has fallen in most economies in recent months
due to the downturn in energy prices, even though food and services prices have continued
to rise rapidly. Core inflation remains stubbornly high.
INDIAN ECONOMY
The last two years have seen the global economy struggling to
deal with overlapping crises, the latest being the liquidity troubles after a series of
global bank crises. While the impact appears to have been contained, these uncertainties
continue to undermine the confidence among consumers and businesses to spend, therefore
impacting economic growth.
GDP REVISIONS POINT TO INDIA’S RESILIENCE IN THE PAST
India recently released GDP estimates for the October-December
quarter of FY 2022-23 (Q3) along with revisions of the past three years’ data. GDP
data suggests that India emerged stronger from the pandemic than initially assumed, with
growth gathering steady momentum since FY 2022-23. GDP growth for FY 2020-21 was revised
up by 0.77 percentage points, implying the recession was not as deep as previously
thought. For FY 2021-22, meanwhile, growth was revised up from 8.7% to 9.1%, suggesting
stronger rebound. This upward revision was primarily because of the
stronger-than-anticipated growth in manufacturing and construction.
FUTURE GROWTH WILL BE CONTINGENT ON INVESTMENT
Growth in investments will be critical to meet India’s
rising demand and ensure non-inflationary growth in the long run. The inability to build
up capacity would mean that India will have to suppress demand, failing which will result
in inflation spiraling up. The challenge is several headwinds have kept investors at bay,
and may likely continue doing so, at least in the near term.
THE ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS—WHAT LIES AHEAD
We are positive that investments will likely see a turnaround
soon. In fact, the next two years will be crucial for investment to gain momentum before
the economy takes off on a sustained and rapid growth path. High- frequency data—for
example, electricity generation, GST collections (through e-way bills), average fuel
consumption per day, sale of two-wheelers and tractors, credit growth across sectors and
industry, occupancy rates in hotels, and the purchasing managers’ indices (PMIs)—clearly
indicate that growth drivers have maintained a positive momentum despite uncertainties.
As always, our estimates for GDP growth account for
uncertainties. We expect the economy to grow 6.0%- 6.5% during FY2022-23 in our baseline
estimate followed by growth ranging 6.5%-7.0% the following year. We expect growth to
stabilize around 6.5% in the medium term as global economy turns buoyant (figures 5 and
6). Economic activity will likely pick up rapidly later this year, contingent on the
revival of the global economy and improving economic fundamentals. However, if downside
risks weigh on the economic fundamentals and outlook (listed in the assumptions below), we
may see a substantial economic slowdown.
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
The global plastic caps and closures market grew from $47.63
billion in 2022 to $55.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of
16.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the
COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led
to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain
disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across
the globe. The plastic caps and closures market is expected to grow to $93.56 billion in
2027 at a CAGR of 13.9%.
An increase in demand for bottled water from consumers across
the globe is driving the plastic caps and closures market. The bottled water is sealed
with plastic caps and closures to prevent spillage, facilitate easy transportation and
extend shelf life. The demand for bottled water is increasing due to the rise in awareness
of water contamination and safety concerns. For instance, as per the Bottled water
statistics, in 2020 the volume of bottled water climbed by 4.2%, compared to 3.7% in 2019.
This is expected to continue in the forecast period thus driving the demand for plastic
caps and the closures market.
GLOBAL PLASTIC CAPS AND CLOSURE MARKET SIZE, 2023-2028 (IN
BILLION US$)
The demand of plastic caps and closures is currently exhibiting
strong growth. Plastic caps and closures offer significant advantages over caps and
closures made up of other materials such as metal, rubber, etc. Plastic is more
economical, versatile, durable, light and resistant to corrosion. Moreover, driven by its
lighter weight, it results into a lower transportation cost. PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE, etc. are
some of the primary raw materials used in making plastics caps and closures. Beverages
currently represent the biggest end use sector for plastic caps and closures. We expect
the global beverages market to grow at a CAGR of 3% over the next five years creating a
positive impact on the demand of caps and closures. The popularity of plastic in beverage
caps and closures has been increasing driven by its cost-effectiveness, durability,
customizability and chemical stability. Apart from alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages,
the demand of plastic caps and closures is also increasing in numerous other end use
industries such as chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, etc.
BREAKUP BY PRODUCT TYPE:
GLOBAL PLASTIC CAPS AND CLOSURE MARKET SHARE, BY PRODUCT TYPE
(IN %)
BREAKUP BY REGION:
GLOBAL PLASTIC CAPS AND CLOSURE MARKET SHARE, BY REGION (IN
MILLION US$)
Key players operating in the plastics caps and closures market
are focusing on developing and launching innovative products to meet the sustainability
targets set by governing bodies across the globe. For instance, in September 2020,
Borealis and MENSHEN, the leading players in plastic closures and packaging solutions have
partnered on a series of ten package closures based on Borcycle, a progressive recycling
technology that turns polyolefin-based waste streams into value-adding adaptable products.
Borcycle is developed to make a variety of recycled polyolefins (RPO)-based compounds that
are excellent for use in complex rigid packaging applications.
OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS
Opportunities
1. Automation
Automation is the major trend that will dominate the Indian
plastic cap industry during the forecast period due to an increase in demand. It provides
methods to boost the efficiency of the molding process to gain more advantages.
2. Innovative closure design enhances brand image
Innovative closure design will enhance the brand image of a
company in future markets to grab the attention of more customers. As a result,
manufacturers have to focus more on complex structures and colors that may become an
emerging trend.
2. High adoption of lightweight caps
Lightweight plastic caps will become a major trend in future
markets because they provide ways to reduce production costs and enable manufacturers to
attain sustainability. Many companies invest money in designing and producing stylish and
lightweight caps for various products.
4. Digitization
The rapid development of digitization today opens up new
prospects in the manufacturing process. Advancements in information technologies will lead
to greater integration of process flow and may increase transparency in the production
process.
5. IOT
IoT (Internet of Things) may become a new trend in the plastic
cap industry because it will help make an informed decision. Furthermore, it will help
achieve efficiency and automate operations to a large extent.
6. Recycling may become a new trend
Consumers make their best decisions by considering their
personal carbon footprint and recycling products may become a new trend in future markets.
Recycling products can protect the environment from potential threats.
THREATS
1. Strict regulations by the Indian government on plastic
products
The Indian government has imposed strict rules and regulations
regarding the use of plastic products. It emphasizes reducing the applications of plastic
items in various industries that may hamper growth rate.
2. Recycling programs are not effective
While recycling offers the best solutions for plastic caps, the
program is not being launched effectively. Many manufacturers face difficulties in
implementing a recycling program due to the lack of knowledge and other factors.
3. High costs of raw materials
The costs of raw materials are increasing over recent years and
plastic cap industries have to spend more on them.
4. Implementing new technologies is becoming difficult
Plastic cap manufacturers have to embrace the latest
technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and IoT in the designing
process. However, they are not easy and need proper guidance from technical experts.
5. Lack of skilled workforce
A skilled workforce is necessary for plastic cap production and
many companies face a shortage of experienced employees. This will result in low
productivity which can affect the growth rate significantly.
6. Awareness about eco-friendly products may force industries
to invest additional money
The awareness about eco-friendly plastic products is increasing
in recent years which may impact the growth. Also, plastic cap manufacturers have to
implement innovative ideas to design products with unique designs.
7. High competition may impact the growth
Nowadays, many start-ups are entering the plastic cap industry
which can increase the competition in the market which will affect the growth rates.
SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE
The Company’s main business activity is manufacturing of
CCM Caps & Closures and Pet Preforms.
OUTLOOK
The Company continues to explore the possibilities of expansion
and will make the necessary investments when attractive opportunities arise.
RISK & CONCERNS
The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess,
monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Key business risks and
mitigation strategy are highlighted below.
Business Risk
To mitigate the risk of high dependence on any one business for
revenues, the Company has adopted a strategy of launching new products/services,
globalizing its operations and diversifying into different business segments. The strategy
has yielded good results and the Company therefore has a diversified stream of revenues.
To address the risk of dependence on a few large clients, the Company has also actively
sought to diversify its client base.
Legal & Statutory Risk
The Company has no material litigation in relation to
contractual obligations pending against it in any court in India or abroad. The Company
Secretary, compliance and legal functions advise the Company on issues relating to
compliance with law and to pre-empt violations of the same. The Company Secretary submits
a quarterly report to the Board on the Company’s initiatives to comply with the laws
of various jurisdictions. The Company also seeks independent legal advice wherever
necessary.
Human Resource Attrition Risk
Technopack Polymers Limited (Formerly Known as Technopack
Polymers Private Limited) key assets are its employees. In a highly competitive market, it
is a challenge to address the attrition. Technopack Polymers Limited (Formerly Known as
Technopack Polymers Private Limited) continues to accord top priority to manage employee
attrition by talent retention efforts and offering a competitive salary and growth path
for talented individuals.
Macroeconomic Risks
Company’s business may be affected by changes in Government
policy, taxation, intensifying competition and uncertainty around economic developments in
Indian and overseas market in which the Company operates.
Mitigation Strategy
The Company has well defined conservative internal norms for its
Business. The Company ensures a favourable debt/equity ratio, moderate liquidity, strong
clientele with timely payment track record, appropriate due diligence before bidding and
focus on expanding presence in newer markets to minimize the impact in adverse conditions.
The Company has geographically and operationally diversified into multiple countries and
business segments thereby reducing its dependency on one country or market.
Operational Risks
The Company’s operations and financial condition could be
adversely affected if it is unable to successfully implement its growth strategies.
Competition from others, or changes in the products or processes of the Company’s
customers, should reduce market prices and demanding for the Company’s products,
thereby reducing its cash flow and profitability. Product liabilities claims may adversely
affect the Company’s operations and finance.
Mitigation Strategy
The Company does strict monitoring of prices and adopts
appropriate strategies to tackle such adverse situations. The Company also adopts
technological innovations to bring about operational efficiency in continuous basis to
remain competitive.
Others
The Company is exposed to risks & fluctuations of foreign
exchange rates, raw-material prices and overseas investments exposures.
AUDIT AND INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM
One of the key requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 is that
companies should have adequate Internal Financial Controls (IFC) and that such controls
should operate effectively. Internal Financial Controls means the policies and procedures
adopted by the Company for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of its business,
including adherence to Company’s policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and
detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and
timely preparation of reliable financial information. Your Company’s process of
assessment ensures that not only does adequate controls exist, but it can also be
evidenced by unambiguous documentation. The process involves scoping and planning to
identify and map significant accounts and processes based on materiality. Thereafter, risk
is identified and their associated controls are mapped, else remediation is implemented.
These controls are tested to assess operating effectiveness. The auditor performs
independent testing of controls. The Auditors’ Report is required to comment on
whether the Company has adequate IFC system in place and such controls are operating
effectively. Your Company’s Internal Control System is robust and well established.
It includes documented rules and guidelines for conducting business. The environment and
controls are periodically monitored through procedures/ processes set by the management,
covering critical and important areas. These controls are periodically reviewed and
updated to reflect the changes in the business and environment.
RAW MATERIAL PRICES
The prices of basic major raw materials used in our
manufacturing process viz. stainless steel scrap /flats of various grades doesn’t
affect much, as we are working in open market scenario.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
During the year under review, the Company has generated total
revenue of Rs 1,17,143.08/- (in Thousand)
(Previous Year Rs 1,00,287.35/- (in
Thousand)). The net profit before exceptional items and taxes is Rs 32,324.13/- (in Thousand) (Previous Year Rs 29,775.88/- (in Thousand)). The net profit after
taxes resulted into the profit for the year at Rs 23,698.89/-
(in Thousand) (Previous Year Rs 21083.57 /-
(in Thousand)).
MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HR / INDUSTRIAL RELATION / NUMBER OF
PERSON EMPLOYED
Our Company believes that the human capital is key to bring in
progress. The Company believes in maintaining cordial relation with its employees, which
is one of the key pillars of the Companys business. The Companys HR policies and
practices are built on core values of Integrity, Passion, Speed, and Commitment. The
Companys focus is on recruitment of good talent and retention of the talent pool. The
Company is hopeful and confident of achieving the same to be able to deliver results and
value for our shareholders. As on 31st March, 2023, the total employees on the
Companys rolls stood at 12 and on contract basis 9.
ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The accounting policies have been consistently applied by the
Company and are consistent with those used in the previous year. The financial statements
have been prepared under the historical cost convention on an accrual basis. The
management accepts responsibility for the integrity and objectivity of the financial
statements, as well as for the various estimates and judgment used therein.
DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT IN PREPARATION OF
FINANCIAL STATEMENT
The Company has followed all relevant Accounting Standards laid
down by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) while preparing Financial
Statements.
DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES (I.E. CHANGE OF 25% OR MORE AS
COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR) IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
The Company has identified the following ratios as key financial
ratios:
|
Sr. No. Particulars
|
2022-23
|
2021-22
|
Changes
|
Reason
|
1. Return on Capital Employed
|
19.40
|
56.90
|
37.50
|
(In %) Capital Employed in the CY has increased drastically due
to Share Issue through IPO, leading to showing unfavourable variance, even though EBIT has
increased in CY.
DETAILS OF ANY CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH AS COMPARED TO
THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR ALONG WITH A DETAILED EXPLANATION THEREOF
|
Sr. Particulars No.
|
2022-23
|
2021-22
|
Changes
|
Reason
|
1. Return on Net Worth
|
5.40
|
21.08
|
16.70
|
Increase in total equity by fund raised via IPO (net off)
proceeds
CAUTIONERY STATEMENT
Statements in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis
describing the Company’s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or
predictions may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable
securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those
expressed or implied.
