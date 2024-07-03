Technopack Polymers Ltd Summary

Technopack Polymers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name, Technopack Polymers Private Limited on August 09, 2018 at Rajkot, Gujarat . Subsequently, name of the company was changed to Technopack Polymers Limited on July 11, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued on July 15, 2022 by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is a leading Manufacturer & supplier of PET Preforms and CCM Caps in India with state-of-the-art facility and world class services. The Company manufactures high quality PET preform on 48 cavity state-of-art, world class Milacron Machine and ACME Mould with TECHNOPET brand name. It also manufactures high quality CCM CAP. The Company Managing Director Mr. Chetankumar Pandya and CFO Mr. Kalpesh Pandya are actively involved in manufacturing and supplying activities of the Company. They actively participates in timely execution of the customers orders and are the guiding force behind the growth and business strategy of the Company. It operate through a factory, M/s. Gokul Industries, located at Rafaleshvar Ind. Estate, Rajkot Gujarat 363642. The Company came out with a Public Issue during November, 2022 by raising Rs. 7.87 Crores through Fresh Issue.