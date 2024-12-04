Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 30 Nov 2024

Technopack Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 04/12/2024 at 01:00 p.m.at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia transact the following business: 1.To consider the matter relating to increase in Authorised Share Capital of the company and alteration of Clause V of Memorandum of Association of company pursuant to an increase in Authorised share capital 2.To consider the matter relating to the issuance of Bonus shares 3.To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman The Company has intimated its directors designated persons and their immediate relatives regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys securities from 30/11/2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date conclusion of Board Meeting to be held on 04/12/2024. This is to bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today i. e. Wednesday, 04 December, 2024 as required under Regulation 30 (Schedule III Part A(4) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today has considered and approved the following: 1.To consider and approve increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and Alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2.To consider and approve issuance of Bonus Equity Shares. 3.To Approve Draft of Postal Ballot Notice. 4.To appoint Mr. Gaurang R. Shah, practicing Company Secretary as the scrutinizer for conducting the Postal Ballot / E-voting Process. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 01.00 P.M. and closed at around 04:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.12.2024)

Technopack Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 11th November 2024 at 01:00 p.m. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia transact the following business: 1.To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024; 2.To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its directors designated persons and their immediate relatives regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from 01st October 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. This is to bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today i.e Monday, 11th November, 2024 as required under Regulation 30 (Schedule 111 Part A(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI [Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, as amended from time to time, please note that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today has considered and approved the following: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 01.00 P.M. and closed at around 03:00 P.M. Kindly take note of the same and update record of the Company accordingly. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, 04th September, 2024 and the said meeting commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M. In that meeting the Board has decided the following matters: 1. To consider and approve draft Directors Report of the company for the year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. To Consider and Approve Notice of 06th Annual General meeting of the Company. 3. To call Annual General meeting of Company and fix time, date, day & Venue. 4. To fix date of Book Closure of Company. 5. To appoint M/s G R Shah & Associates as a Scrutinizer for 06th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the board

This is to bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today i.e. 18th July, 2024 as required under Regulation 30 (Schedule 111 Part A(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today has considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Manthan Ashokkumar Joshi (DIN: 10598984) as an Additional Independent Director (Non-Executive) of the Company. The details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/ CFO/ CMD/ 4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 w.r.t. Appointment of Additional Independent Director (Non-Executive) of listed entity are enclosed in Annexure I. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 05:30 P.M. and closed at around 6:00 P.M.

