|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|-
|0.5
|50
|Final
|Recommendation of dividend of 50 (Fifty) % i.e. Re . 0.50/- per fully paid-up Equity Share of Re . 1/- each. The Dividend on Equity Shares.
