|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Newspaper Advertisement with regards to Notice of 35th AGM, Cut off date and evoting schedule is published according to Regulation 30 of LODR. Intimation of Record date pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024) Outcome of the 35th Annual General Meeting under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Scrutinizer Report of Three M Paper Boards Limited for the AGM held on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)
