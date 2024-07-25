iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Three M Paper Boards Ltd Share Price

63.3
(-2.41%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open65
  • Day's High65.49
  • 52 Wk High82.7
  • Prev. Close64.86
  • Day's Low63
  • 52 Wk Low 38
  • Turnover (lac)103.81
  • P/E10.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value52.46
  • EPS5.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)121.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Three M Paper Boards Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

65

Prev. Close

64.86

Turnover(Lac.)

103.81

Day's High

65.49

Day's Low

63

52 Week's High

82.7

52 Week's Low

38

Book Value

52.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

121.77

P/E

10.94

EPS

5.93

Divi. Yield

0

Three M Paper Boards Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

Three M Paper Boards Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Three M Paper Boards Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:01 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.99%

Non-Promoter- 6.73%

Institutions: 6.73%

Non-Institutions: 23.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Three M Paper Boards Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.47

6.55

6.55

6.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.64

40.71

34.09

30.82

Net Worth

61.11

47.26

40.64

37.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

327.25

312.9

165.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

327.25

312.9

165.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.5

3.1

0.43

View Annually Results

Three M Paper Boards Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Three M Paper Boards Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Hitendra Dhanji Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mittal Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Three M Paper Boards Ltd

Summary

Led by the Founder Promoter, Mr. Hitendra Dhanji Shah; Three M Paper Boards Limited was incorporated as Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Private Limited at Mumbai as a Private Limited Company, dated July 26, 1989, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, the name of the Company changed from Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Private Limited to Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Limited on July 01, 1998. Pursuant to re-conversion of the Company from Public to Private, the name of Company was changed from Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Limited to Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on October 05, 1999. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Private Limited to Three M Paper Boards Private Limited recording the change in name was issued on January 11, 2024. Subsequently, Company converted to a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Three M Paper Boards Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 29, 2024 was issued by the RoC.The Company is headquartered in Mumbai, with its manufacturing facility located in Chiplun, in the Ratnagiri Dist. of Maharashtra. Equipped with state-of-the-art machines and ultra-modern technologies in its manufacturing facility, the company had a total manufacturing capacity of 72,000 TPA paper at the close of FY 2022-23.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing recycled paper-based Duplex Board
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Three M Paper Boards Ltd share price today?

The Three M Paper Boards Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹63.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Three M Paper Boards Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Three M Paper Boards Ltd is ₹121.77 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Three M Paper Boards Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Three M Paper Boards Ltd is 10.94 and 1.24 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Three M Paper Boards Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Three M Paper Boards Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Three M Paper Boards Ltd is ₹38 and ₹82.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Three M Paper Boards Ltd?

Three M Paper Boards Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -19.76%, 3 Month at 8.20% and 1 Month at 41.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Three M Paper Boards Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Three M Paper Boards Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.00 %
Institutions - 6.74 %
Public - 23.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Three M Paper Boards Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.