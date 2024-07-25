Summary

Led by the Founder Promoter, Mr. Hitendra Dhanji Shah; Three M Paper Boards Limited was incorporated as Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Private Limited at Mumbai as a Private Limited Company, dated July 26, 1989, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, the name of the Company changed from Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Private Limited to Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Limited on July 01, 1998. Pursuant to re-conversion of the Company from Public to Private, the name of Company was changed from Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Limited to Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on October 05, 1999. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Private Limited to Three M Paper Boards Private Limited recording the change in name was issued on January 11, 2024. Subsequently, Company converted to a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Three M Paper Boards Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 29, 2024 was issued by the RoC.The Company is headquartered in Mumbai, with its manufacturing facility located in Chiplun, in the Ratnagiri Dist. of Maharashtra. Equipped with state-of-the-art machines and ultra-modern technologies in its manufacturing facility, the company had a total manufacturing capacity of 72,000 TPA paper at the close of FY 2022-23.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing recycled paper-based Duplex Board

