Open₹65
Prev. Close₹64.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹103.81
Day's High₹65.49
Day's Low₹63
52 Week's High₹82.7
52 Week's Low₹38
Book Value₹52.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)121.77
P/E10.94
EPS5.93
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.47
6.55
6.55
6.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.64
40.71
34.09
30.82
Net Worth
61.11
47.26
40.64
37.37
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
327.25
312.9
165.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
327.25
312.9
165.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.5
3.1
0.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Hitendra Dhanji Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mittal Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Three M Paper Boards Ltd
Summary
Led by the Founder Promoter, Mr. Hitendra Dhanji Shah; Three M Paper Boards Limited was incorporated as Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Private Limited at Mumbai as a Private Limited Company, dated July 26, 1989, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, the name of the Company changed from Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Private Limited to Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Limited on July 01, 1998. Pursuant to re-conversion of the Company from Public to Private, the name of Company was changed from Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Limited to Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on October 05, 1999. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Private Limited to Three M Paper Boards Private Limited recording the change in name was issued on January 11, 2024. Subsequently, Company converted to a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Three M Paper Boards Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 29, 2024 was issued by the RoC.The Company is headquartered in Mumbai, with its manufacturing facility located in Chiplun, in the Ratnagiri Dist. of Maharashtra. Equipped with state-of-the-art machines and ultra-modern technologies in its manufacturing facility, the company had a total manufacturing capacity of 72,000 TPA paper at the close of FY 2022-23.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing recycled paper-based Duplex Board
The Three M Paper Boards Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹63.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Three M Paper Boards Ltd is ₹121.77 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Three M Paper Boards Ltd is 10.94 and 1.24 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Three M Paper Boards Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Three M Paper Boards Ltd is ₹38 and ₹82.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Three M Paper Boards Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -19.76%, 3 Month at 8.20% and 1 Month at 41.35%.
