iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Three M Paper Boards Ltd Board Meeting

57.01
(-3.45%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Three M Paper Boards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half-year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 Board of Directors has approved Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and the statement of assets and liabilities and cash flow statement for the half year ended on September 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report of the Auditors on Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
Three M Paper Boards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve Appointment of Mrs. Mittal Mehta as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held to consider Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/10/2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting of Directors held to consider appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Three M Paper Boards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting No. BM 07/2024-2025 to be held on 5th September 2024 under the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other provisions of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform that Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today i.e., Thursday September 05, 2024 to inter-alia considered and approved the businesses as attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Three M Paper Boards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Ms. Sneha Shah as Compliance Officer and Re-Designation of Ms. Sneha Shah as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Approval of appointment of Ms. Sneha Shah as Compliance Officer and Re-designation of Ms. Sneha Shah as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 6, 2024 for appointment of Compliance Officer with additional details required for corporate Announcement filed under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/12/2024)

Three M Paper Boards Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Three M Paper Boards Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.