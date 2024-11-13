|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Three M Paper Boards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half-year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 Board of Directors has approved Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and the statement of assets and liabilities and cash flow statement for the half year ended on September 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report of the Auditors on Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Oct 2024
|1 Oct 2024
|Three M Paper Boards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve Appointment of Mrs. Mittal Mehta as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held to consider Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/10/2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting of Directors held to consider appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Three M Paper Boards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting No. BM 07/2024-2025 to be held on 5th September 2024 under the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other provisions of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform that Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today i.e., Thursday September 05, 2024 to inter-alia considered and approved the businesses as attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Three M Paper Boards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Ms. Sneha Shah as Compliance Officer and Re-Designation of Ms. Sneha Shah as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Approval of appointment of Ms. Sneha Shah as Compliance Officer and Re-designation of Ms. Sneha Shah as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 6, 2024 for appointment of Compliance Officer with additional details required for corporate Announcement filed under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/12/2024)
