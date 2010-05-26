Treadsdirect Ltd Merged Share Price directors Report
TREADSDIRECT LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
DIRECTORS REPORT
The Board of Directors take pleasure in presenting the 12th Annual Report
and Audited Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2010. The Management
Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) Report is included at the appropriate places
in this report.
An abstract of the financial results of the company is given below
(Rs. in million)
2009-2010 2008-2009
Profit Before Depreciation 309.15 197.57
Less: Depreciation 26.62 33.65
Profit Before Taxation 282.53 163.92
Less: Provision for Taxation 102.01 65.25
Less- Deferred Tax (6.25) (13.34)
Profit After Tax 186.77 112.01
Add/(Less): Income Tax of earlier years (1.41) -
185.36 112.01
Add: Balance from previous year 116.31 38.28
Profit available for appropriation 301.67 150.29
Appropriation
General Reserve 18.53 11.20
Proposed Dividend - Re.0.30 per share (30%) 34.36 19.47
Dividend Distribution Tax 5.71 3.31
Balance Carried to Balance Sheet 243.07 116.31
Dividend
The directors recommend a dividend of Re.0.30 per equity share of Re.1
each. This along with the dividend distribution tax translates to a payout
of 21.61% of the profit after tax. The dividend will be paid to the
registered members, who are in the register of members as on the book
closure date and upon approval by the members in the ensuing annual general
meeting. In respect of the dematerialised shares, dividend will be paid to
the beneficial owners based on the list provided by the depositories.
Review of operations and future outlook
The companys sale for the year was Rs.1625.77 Million. Other income
amounted to Rs. 49.66 Million. Cash profit was Rs. 309.15 Million. The
company has a debt free status as on date.
The industry continued to witness substantial increases in input costs
during the second half of the year. The price increases of natural and
synthetic rubbers during the period were unprecedented. The Indian rupee
also strengthened against dollar putting pressure on the earnings in
exports. In the domestic market, the company was able to pass on the cost
escalations and maintain a healthy bottom line. But serious competition in
the international market resulted in little or no margins in exports.
During the current year, the uncertainities continue. Raw material prices
continue to be erratic. However the domestic market demand continues to be
strong and a good performance can be anticipated for the year. However
exports will continue to be non remunerative and the company is consciously
reducing its dependence on exports.
Risks and Concerns
The company does not face any risk other than those that are prevalent in
the industry. The company has taken all possible steps to overcome such
risks.
The main concerns are the volatility in raw material prices and
fluctuations in foreign exchange. The company is taking measures that will
enable it to pass on raw material prices in tune with the competition.
Foreign exchange fluctuation risk is minimized through proper planning and
natural hedging.
As a part of the overall risk management strategy, all assets are
appropriately insured.
Internal Control Systems
Internal Audit is being done every quarter by an independent firm of
Chartered Accountants and observations are reported to management,
Immediate steps are taken to rectify any discrepancies. All significant
audit observations were discussed in the audit committee meetings.
Human Resources and Industrial Relations
The company continues to have cordial and harmonious relationship with its
employees. As on March 31, 2010, it employs 479 people.
Subsidiaries
Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Government of India, vide its order
No.47/98/2010-CL-III dated February 5. 2010 has granted approval exempting
the Company from the requirement to attach various documents in respect of
subsidiary companies, as set out in sub-section (1) of Section 212 of the
Companies Act, 1956. Financial information of the subsidiary companies as
required by the said order, is disclosed in the Annual Report. The company
will make available the Annual Accounts of the subsidiary companies and the
related detailed information to any member of the company. The annual
accounts of the subsidiary companies will also be kept open for inspection
by any investor at the Registered Office of the company and that of the
respective subsidiary companies. The consolidated financial statements
presented by the company include financial results of its subsidiary
companies.
Directors
In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association, K
Gnanasekaran and R Vidhya Shankar retire by rotation and being eligible
offer themselves for re-appointment.
Auditors
The statutory auditors, Reddy, Goud and Janardhan retire in the ensuing
Annual General Meeting and are eligible for reappointment.
Directors Responsibility Statement:
In terms of Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, the Directors
confirm that they have
a. Followed in the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable
accounting standards with proper explanations relating to material
departures;
b. Selected suitable accounting policies and applied them consistently and
made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give
a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of
the financial year and of the profit of the company for that period;
c. Taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate
accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act,
1956 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and
detecting fraud and other irregularities; and
d. Prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.
Other information
Particulars as required by Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956,
relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign
Exchange Earnings and Outgo are provided as an annexure to this report
along with the Particulars of Employees as required under section 217(2A)
of the Companies Act, 1956.
Corporate Governance
A separate report on the compliance with Clause 49 of the listing agreement
with the stock exchange and the auditors certificate on the compliance
form part of this report.
Cautionary Statement
Statements in this report, especially those relating to the MD & A giving
details of companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations
may be construed as forward looking statements within the realm of
applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might be liable to differ
materially from those either expressed or implied. Acknowledgment We are
pleased to place on record of the continued cooperation and support of our
customers, suppliers, employees and bankers. Annexure to Directors Report
Annexure 1
A. Conservation of Energy
a) Energy conservation measures taken:
Energy Conservation is one of the primary objectives of the company and
measures taken, albeit small, is a constant process.
b) Additional investments and proposals, if any, being implemented for
reduction of consumption of energy:
No significant proposals.
c) Impact of the measures at (a) and (b) above for reduction of energy
consumption and consequent impact on the cost of production of goods:
Marginal reduction in energy costs.
d) Total energy consumption per unit of production
Not applicable.
B. Technology absorption
e) Efforts made in technology absorption Research and Development (R&D):
No significant steps or expenditure.
Technology absorption, adaptation and innovation:
Not applicable
C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:
(f) Activities relating to exports; initiatives taken to increase exports,
development of new export markets for products and services and export
plans
The company frequently participates in international trade fairs to promote
its products.
(g) Total Foreign Exchange earned and used
Foreign Exchange Earned Rs. 378.42 million
Foreign Exchange Used Rs. 276.06 million
* vide The Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of
Directors) Rules, 1988.
For the Board of Directors
Coimbatore Sudarsan Varadaraj
26.05.2010 Chairman & Managing Director