Unichem Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.08
14.08
14.08
14.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,280.54
2,370.19
2,657.96
2,683.25
Net Worth
2,294.62
2,384.27
2,672.04
2,697.33
Minority Interest
Debt
70.3
108.26
132.08
1.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
76.34
Total Liabilities
2,364.92
2,492.53
2,804.12
2,775.15
Fixed Assets
1,287.3
1,383.76
1,457.3
1,417.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
44.07
40.51
389.8
520.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
62.63
Networking Capital
904.5
910.96
858
717.02
Inventories
500.53
480.19
460.69
386.12
Inventory Days
178.32
125.38
Sundry Debtors
558.42
472.08
380.84
360.48
Debtor Days
147.42
117.06
Other Current Assets
344.32
352.31
334.42
376.96
Sundry Creditors
-253.25
-254.37
-189.17
-286.5
Creditor Days
73.22
93.03
Other Current Liabilities
-245.52
-139.25
-128.78
-120.04
Cash
129.06
157.28
99.03
57.59
Total Assets
2,364.93
2,492.51
2,804.13
2,775.15
