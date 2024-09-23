iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Unichem Laboratories Ltd Shareholding Pattern

691
(-1.38%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:41 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Unichem Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

70.22%

70.22%

70.22%

70.22%

70.22%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

12.68%

12.6%

12.47%

12.16%

11.59%

Non-Institutions

17.09%

17.17%

17.3%

17.61%

18.18%

Total Non-Promoter

29.77%

29.77%

29.77%

29.77%

29.77%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.22%

Non-Promoter- 12.68%

Institutions: 12.68%

Non-Institutions: 17.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Unichem Labs.: Related NEWS

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|03:02 PM

Bayshore Pharmaceuticals is a 100% subsidiary of Unichem Laboratories' parent firm, Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Read More
Unichem Labs Goa facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

Unichem Labs Goa facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2024|11:11 AM

According to the corporation, the observations have no influence on business continuity or supplies to the US market.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Unichem Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.