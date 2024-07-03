Unichem Laboratories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,273.19
940.92
899.88
961.02
813.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,273.19
940.92
899.88
961.02
813.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
93.46
33.4
33.12
42.36
79.69
Total Income
1,366.65
974.33
933
1,003.37
893.21
Total Expenditure
1,198.3
1,007.98
896.58
889.06
877.7
PBIDT
168.35
-33.66
36.41
114.31
15.51
Interest
18.07
11.79
4.52
3.31
5.45
PBDT
150.29
-45.45
31.9
111.01
10.06
Depreciation
86.08
83.76
67.86
62.49
58.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.63
8.15
5.27
13.86
2.56
Deferred Tax
0.73
20.6
-2.83
-0.07
-8.21
Reported Profit After Tax
58.83
-157.96
-38.41
34.73
-43
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
58.83
-157.96
-38.41
34.73
-43
Extra-ordinary Items
62.65
-3.9
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.82
-154.06
-38.41
34.73
-43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.36
-22.44
-5.46
4.93
-6.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.08
14.08
14.08
14.08
14.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.22
-3.57
4.04
11.89
1.9
PBDTM(%)
11.8
-4.83
3.54
11.55
1.23
PATM(%)
4.62
-16.78
-4.26
3.61
-5.28
