iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Unichem Laboratories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

715
(-1.89%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:42 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,273.19

940.92

899.88

961.02

813.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,273.19

940.92

899.88

961.02

813.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

93.46

33.4

33.12

42.36

79.69

Total Income

1,366.65

974.33

933

1,003.37

893.21

Total Expenditure

1,198.3

1,007.98

896.58

889.06

877.7

PBIDT

168.35

-33.66

36.41

114.31

15.51

Interest

18.07

11.79

4.52

3.31

5.45

PBDT

150.29

-45.45

31.9

111.01

10.06

Depreciation

86.08

83.76

67.86

62.49

58.71

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.63

8.15

5.27

13.86

2.56

Deferred Tax

0.73

20.6

-2.83

-0.07

-8.21

Reported Profit After Tax

58.83

-157.96

-38.41

34.73

-43

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

58.83

-157.96

-38.41

34.73

-43

Extra-ordinary Items

62.65

-3.9

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.82

-154.06

-38.41

34.73

-43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.36

-22.44

-5.46

4.93

-6.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.08

14.08

14.08

14.08

14.08

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.22

-3.57

4.04

11.89

1.9

PBDTM(%)

11.8

-4.83

3.54

11.55

1.23

PATM(%)

4.62

-16.78

-4.26

3.61

-5.28

Unichem Labs.: Related NEWS

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|03:02 PM

Bayshore Pharmaceuticals is a 100% subsidiary of Unichem Laboratories' parent firm, Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Read More
Unichem Labs Goa facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

Unichem Labs Goa facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2024|11:11 AM

According to the corporation, the observations have no influence on business continuity or supplies to the US market.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Unichem Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.