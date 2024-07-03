iifl-logo-icon 1
Unichem Laboratories Ltd Quarterly Results

731
(3.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

462.16

446.43

431.7

434.38

415.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

462.16

446.43

431.7

434.38

415.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.79

3.86

6.15

79.29

5.54

Total Income

470.95

450.29

437.85

513.67

421.16

Total Expenditure

404.63

402.94

531.97

396.26

406.87

PBIDT

66.32

47.36

-94.12

117.41

14.3

Interest

4.79

4.03

4.59

5.58

6.73

PBDT

61.53

43.33

-98.71

111.83

7.57

Depreciation

28.54

28.33

27.16

27.86

29.45

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

1.42

3.31

1.79

2.01

Deferred Tax

2.49

4.33

0.13

-1.81

0.59

Reported Profit After Tax

30.49

9.26

-129.31

83.99

-24.49

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

30.49

9.26

-129.31

83.99

-24.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-122.19

66.57

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

30.49

9.26

-7.12

17.42

-24.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.34

1.31

-18.37

11.93

-3.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.08

14.08

14.08

14.08

14.08

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.35

10.6

-21.8

27.02

3.44

PBDTM(%)

13.31

9.7

-22.86

25.74

1.82

PATM(%)

6.59

2.07

-29.95

19.33

-5.89

Unichem Labs.: Related NEWS

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

23 Sep 2024|03:02 PM

Bayshore Pharmaceuticals is a 100% subsidiary of Unichem Laboratories' parent firm, Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Read More
Unichem Labs Goa facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

Unichem Labs Goa facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

16 Jul 2024|11:11 AM

According to the corporation, the observations have no influence on business continuity or supplies to the US market.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Unichem Laboratories Ltd

