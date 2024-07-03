Summary

Unichem Laboratories Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company, which manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company operates through four divisions, namely Unichem Pharma Division, Unichem Specialities Division, Unisearch Division and Neu-Foreva Division. The company is headquartered in Mumbai with five manufacturing facilities located at Roha in Maharashtra, Goa, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.The companys facilities enjoy credible certifications, the Goa plant was approved by UK MHRA, MCC (South Africa), WHO (Geneva) and TGA (Australia). The Baddi plant was approved by UK MHRA and MCC (South Africa). The company received ISO 9001:2000 for all their plants and corporate office. Also, they received ISO 14001:2004 certificates for their formulation plants located at Goa, Ghaziabad and Baddi and the corporate office at Mumbai.Unichem Laboratories Limited was incorporated in 1962. The company was formed by Dr. Prakash Amrut Mody to take over a proprietary business set up in 1944 in Mumbai. They made a foreign collaboration with UCB for bulk drugs and set up first formulation plant at Jogeshwari. In the year 1963, they made a tie up with Uni Sankyo Co-Marketing formulations.In the year 1968, the company set up formulations plant Ghaziabad and in the year 1976, they set up a fine chemicals unit at Roha. In the year 1984, the company entered an agreement with Upjohn and set up Unisearch Ltd. Also, they ente

