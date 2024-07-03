Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹725.55
Prev. Close₹725.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹72.84
Day's High₹728.4
Day's Low₹705.55
52 Week's High₹937.95
52 Week's Low₹430
Book Value₹335.13
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,004.79
P/E66.41
EPS10.91
Divi. Yield0
Bayshore Pharmaceuticals is a 100% subsidiary of Unichem Laboratories' parent firm, Ipca Laboratories Ltd.Read More
According to the corporation, the observations have no influence on business continuity or supplies to the US market.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.08
14.08
14.08
14.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,280.54
2,370.19
2,657.96
2,683.25
Net Worth
2,294.62
2,384.27
2,672.04
2,697.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
942.92
1,123.97
904.88
669.33
yoy growth (%)
-16.1
24.21
35.19
16.19
Raw materials
-383.47
-432.94
-382.75
-350.68
As % of sales
40.66
38.51
42.29
52.39
Employee costs
-250.79
-234.03
-205.15
-146.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-86.74
65.64
-63.81
-121.55
Depreciation
-83.18
-75.89
-71.08
-45.04
Tax paid
31.31
-11.56
7.49
0.14
Working capital
139.57
-55.07
-268.15
642.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.1
24.21
35.19
16.19
Op profit growth
-145.62
-205.35
-33.48
134.8
EBIT growth
-226.48
-207.06
-47.18
31.19
Net profit growth
-202.49
-196.03
-102.2
2,361.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,704.89
1,343.02
1,269.83
1,235.14
1,103.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,704.89
1,343.02
1,269.83
1,235.14
1,103.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.6
38.52
47.51
50.19
92.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Priti Puri
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pranay Godha
Managing Director
Pabitra Bhattacharya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pradeep Bhandari
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Prakash A Mody
Independent Director
Anand T Kusre
Independent Director
Arun Todarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Unichem Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Unichem Laboratories Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company, which manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company operates through four divisions, namely Unichem Pharma Division, Unichem Specialities Division, Unisearch Division and Neu-Foreva Division. The company is headquartered in Mumbai with five manufacturing facilities located at Roha in Maharashtra, Goa, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.The companys facilities enjoy credible certifications, the Goa plant was approved by UK MHRA, MCC (South Africa), WHO (Geneva) and TGA (Australia). The Baddi plant was approved by UK MHRA and MCC (South Africa). The company received ISO 9001:2000 for all their plants and corporate office. Also, they received ISO 14001:2004 certificates for their formulation plants located at Goa, Ghaziabad and Baddi and the corporate office at Mumbai.Unichem Laboratories Limited was incorporated in 1962. The company was formed by Dr. Prakash Amrut Mody to take over a proprietary business set up in 1944 in Mumbai. They made a foreign collaboration with UCB for bulk drugs and set up first formulation plant at Jogeshwari. In the year 1963, they made a tie up with Uni Sankyo Co-Marketing formulations.In the year 1968, the company set up formulations plant Ghaziabad and in the year 1976, they set up a fine chemicals unit at Roha. In the year 1984, the company entered an agreement with Upjohn and set up Unisearch Ltd. Also, they ente
Read More
The Unichem Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹710.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unichem Laboratories Ltd is ₹5004.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Unichem Laboratories Ltd is 66.41 and 2.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unichem Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unichem Laboratories Ltd is ₹430 and ₹937.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Unichem Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.01%, 3 Years at 42.34%, 1 Year at 61.04%, 6 Month at 35.90%, 3 Month at 10.49% and 1 Month at -13.26%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.