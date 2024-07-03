iifl-logo-icon 1
Unichem Laboratories Ltd Share Price

710.85
(-2.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:29:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open725.55
  • Day's High728.4
  • 52 Wk High937.95
  • Prev. Close725.55
  • Day's Low705.55
  • 52 Wk Low 430
  • Turnover (lac)72.84
  • P/E66.41
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value335.13
  • EPS10.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,004.79
  • Div. Yield0
Unichem Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

725.55

Prev. Close

725.55

Turnover(Lac.)

72.84

Day's High

728.4

Day's Low

705.55

52 Week's High

937.95

52 Week's Low

430

Book Value

335.13

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,004.79

P/E

66.41

EPS

10.91

Divi. Yield

0

Unichem Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

Unichem Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

23 Sep 2024|03:02 PM

Bayshore Pharmaceuticals is a 100% subsidiary of Unichem Laboratories' parent firm, Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Unichem Labs Goa facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

Unichem Labs Goa facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

16 Jul 2024|11:11 AM

According to the corporation, the observations have no influence on business continuity or supplies to the US market.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.22%

Non-Promoter- 12.60%

Institutions: 12.60%

Non-Institutions: 17.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Unichem Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.08

14.08

14.08

14.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,280.54

2,370.19

2,657.96

2,683.25

Net Worth

2,294.62

2,384.27

2,672.04

2,697.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

942.92

1,123.97

904.88

669.33

yoy growth (%)

-16.1

24.21

35.19

16.19

Raw materials

-383.47

-432.94

-382.75

-350.68

As % of sales

40.66

38.51

42.29

52.39

Employee costs

-250.79

-234.03

-205.15

-146.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-86.74

65.64

-63.81

-121.55

Depreciation

-83.18

-75.89

-71.08

-45.04

Tax paid

31.31

-11.56

7.49

0.14

Working capital

139.57

-55.07

-268.15

642.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.1

24.21

35.19

16.19

Op profit growth

-145.62

-205.35

-33.48

134.8

EBIT growth

-226.48

-207.06

-47.18

31.19

Net profit growth

-202.49

-196.03

-102.2

2,361.41

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,704.89

1,343.02

1,269.83

1,235.14

1,103.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,704.89

1,343.02

1,269.83

1,235.14

1,103.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

31.6

38.52

47.51

50.19

92.13

Unichem Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Unichem Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Priti Puri

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pranay Godha

Managing Director

Pabitra Bhattacharya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pradeep Bhandari

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Prakash A Mody

Independent Director

Anand T Kusre

Independent Director

Arun Todarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Unichem Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Unichem Laboratories Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company, which manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company operates through four divisions, namely Unichem Pharma Division, Unichem Specialities Division, Unisearch Division and Neu-Foreva Division. The company is headquartered in Mumbai with five manufacturing facilities located at Roha in Maharashtra, Goa, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.The companys facilities enjoy credible certifications, the Goa plant was approved by UK MHRA, MCC (South Africa), WHO (Geneva) and TGA (Australia). The Baddi plant was approved by UK MHRA and MCC (South Africa). The company received ISO 9001:2000 for all their plants and corporate office. Also, they received ISO 14001:2004 certificates for their formulation plants located at Goa, Ghaziabad and Baddi and the corporate office at Mumbai.Unichem Laboratories Limited was incorporated in 1962. The company was formed by Dr. Prakash Amrut Mody to take over a proprietary business set up in 1944 in Mumbai. They made a foreign collaboration with UCB for bulk drugs and set up first formulation plant at Jogeshwari. In the year 1963, they made a tie up with Uni Sankyo Co-Marketing formulations.In the year 1968, the company set up formulations plant Ghaziabad and in the year 1976, they set up a fine chemicals unit at Roha. In the year 1984, the company entered an agreement with Upjohn and set up Unisearch Ltd. Also, they ente
Company FAQs

What is the Unichem Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Unichem Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹710.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unichem Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unichem Laboratories Ltd is ₹5004.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unichem Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unichem Laboratories Ltd is 66.41 and 2.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unichem Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unichem Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unichem Laboratories Ltd is ₹430 and ₹937.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Unichem Laboratories Ltd?

Unichem Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.01%, 3 Years at 42.34%, 1 Year at 61.04%, 6 Month at 35.90%, 3 Month at 10.49% and 1 Month at -13.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unichem Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Unichem Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.22 %
Institutions - 12.60 %
Public - 17.18 %

