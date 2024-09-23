iifl-logo-icon 1
Unichem Laboratories Ltd Board Meeting

Unichem Labs. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
UNICHEM LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Statements (Consolidated & Standalone) for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
UNICHEM LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve integration and consolidation of the generics formulations business in the US market. Purchase of Product approvals and all goodwill associated with Nine (9) ANDAs owned by Bayshore Pharmaceuticals LLC, USA for USD 2,650,000 by the Company and Purchase of USA generics formulations business as a going concern through slump sale ./ transfer of business by Unichem Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc through assets purchase agreements for USD 10,000,000. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Board approved entering into following agreements with Bayshore Pharmaceuticals LLC, USA (Bayshore USA) (wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Ipca Laboratories Limited, Companys holding company) for: a. Purchase all of rights, title and interest in the Product approvals and all goodwill associated with Nine (9) ANDAs owned by Bayshore USA for US dollars two million six hundred fifty thousand ($ 2,650,000) through asset purchase agreement subject to required consents and approvals, if any; and b. Unichem Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc (Unichem USA), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to purchase USA generics formulations marketing/distribution business of Bayshore USA (Step-down subsidiary of parent company Ipca Laboratories Ltd) as a going concern through slump sale/transfer of entire business (debt free) and all goodwill associated with the business through asset purchase agreement for US dollars ten million ($10,000,000) (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 04.10.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
UNICHEM LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. PFA herewith Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 20249 May 2024
UNICHEM LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting PFA herewith financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202415 Jan 2024
UNICHEM LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for quarter and nine months ended December 31. 2023 UNICHEM LABORATORIES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 05 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Outcome of Board Meeting for quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

Unichem Labs.: Related News

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

23 Sep 2024|03:02 PM

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

23 Sep 2024|03:02 PM

Bayshore Pharmaceuticals is a 100% subsidiary of Unichem Laboratories' parent firm, Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Unichem Labs Goa facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

16 Jul 2024|11:11 AM

Unichem Labs Goa facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

16 Jul 2024|11:11 AM

According to the corporation, the observations have no influence on business continuity or supplies to the US market.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

