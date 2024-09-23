Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.8
50.99
17.24
-47.64
Op profit growth
-20.1
-169.01
218.94
-125.25
EBIT growth
-48.83
-146.76
53.68
-155.07
Net profit growth
-3.67
-98.65
2,241.76
0.52
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.73
7.37
-16.13
-5.93
EBIT margin
2.29
4.61
-14.88
-11.35
Net profit margin
2.6
2.77
311.11
15.57
RoCE
1.01
2.01
-5.91
-6.99
RoNW
0.31
0.32
33.98
2.69
RoA
0.28
0.3
30.92
2.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.7
4.88
361.82
11.96
Dividend per share
4
4
5
3
Cash EPS
-8.25
-7.1
354.63
7.17
Book value per share
371.9
363.15
381.03
117.04
Valuation ratios
P/E
55.39
63.38
0.79
23.93
P/CEPS
-31.54
-43.52
0.8
39.92
P/B
0.7
0.85
0.75
2.44
EV/EBIDTA
17.19
15.67
-20.79
-75.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
1.38
30.19
Tax payout
48.16
-33.1
2.57
-14.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
107.17
77.89
132.13
140.04
Inventory days
163.63
119.86
123.72
133.99
Creditor days
-79.78
-87.54
-90.21
-99.95
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.77
-11.12
15.2
23.58
Net debt / equity
0.08
0.01
-0.19
0.07
Net debt / op. profit
3.22
0.4
4.02
-1.97
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-32.74
-30.71
-43.79
-37.14
Employee costs
-26.02
-24.85
-24.52
-24.22
Other costs
-35.49
-37.05
-47.81
-44.55
Bayshore Pharmaceuticals is a 100% subsidiary of Unichem Laboratories' parent firm, Ipca Laboratories Ltd.Read More
According to the corporation, the observations have no influence on business continuity or supplies to the US market.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.Read More
