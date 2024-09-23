iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Unichem Laboratories Ltd Key Ratios

715.7
(1.15%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:39:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Unichem Laboratories Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.8

50.99

17.24

-47.64

Op profit growth

-20.1

-169.01

218.94

-125.25

EBIT growth

-48.83

-146.76

53.68

-155.07

Net profit growth

-3.67

-98.65

2,241.76

0.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.73

7.37

-16.13

-5.93

EBIT margin

2.29

4.61

-14.88

-11.35

Net profit margin

2.6

2.77

311.11

15.57

RoCE

1.01

2.01

-5.91

-6.99

RoNW

0.31

0.32

33.98

2.69

RoA

0.28

0.3

30.92

2.39

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.7

4.88

361.82

11.96

Dividend per share

4

4

5

3

Cash EPS

-8.25

-7.1

354.63

7.17

Book value per share

371.9

363.15

381.03

117.04

Valuation ratios

P/E

55.39

63.38

0.79

23.93

P/CEPS

-31.54

-43.52

0.8

39.92

P/B

0.7

0.85

0.75

2.44

EV/EBIDTA

17.19

15.67

-20.79

-75.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

1.38

30.19

Tax payout

48.16

-33.1

2.57

-14.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

107.17

77.89

132.13

140.04

Inventory days

163.63

119.86

123.72

133.99

Creditor days

-79.78

-87.54

-90.21

-99.95

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.77

-11.12

15.2

23.58

Net debt / equity

0.08

0.01

-0.19

0.07

Net debt / op. profit

3.22

0.4

4.02

-1.97

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-32.74

-30.71

-43.79

-37.14

Employee costs

-26.02

-24.85

-24.52

-24.22

Other costs

-35.49

-37.05

-47.81

-44.55

Unichem Labs. : related Articles

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|03:02 PM

Bayshore Pharmaceuticals is a 100% subsidiary of Unichem Laboratories' parent firm, Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Read More
Unichem Labs Goa facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

Unichem Labs Goa facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2024|11:11 AM

According to the corporation, the observations have no influence on business continuity or supplies to the US market.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Unichem Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.