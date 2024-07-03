iifl-logo-icon 1
Unichem Laboratories Ltd Half Yearly Results

715
(-1.89%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:42 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

908.59

866.08

838.82

704.59

638.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

908.59

866.08

838.82

704.59

638.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.65

17.43

14.17

21.46

17.05

Total Income

921.24

883.51

852.98

726.06

655.48

Total Expenditure

807.57

860.22

802.03

764.42

662.73

PBIDT

113.67

23.29

50.95

-38.36

-7.25

Interest

8.82

10.17

12.49

9.61

7.7

PBDT

104.85

13.11

38.46

-47.97

-14.95

Depreciation

56.86

55.01

58.23

60.46

52.98

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.42

5.1

2.84

4.85

5.67

Deferred Tax

6.82

-1.68

2.55

-5.09

20.44

Reported Profit After Tax

39.75

-45.32

-25.16

-108.19

-94.04

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

39.75

-45.32

-25.16

-108.19

-94.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-57.61

0

-33.54

-3.09

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

39.75

12.29

-25.16

-74.65

-90.95

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.65

0

-3.57

0

-13.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.08

14.08

14.08

14.08

14.08

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.51

2.68

6.07

-5.44

-1.13

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

4.37

-5.23

-2.99

-15.35

-14.72

Unichem Labs.: Related NEWS

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

23 Sep 2024|03:02 PM

Bayshore Pharmaceuticals is a 100% subsidiary of Unichem Laboratories' parent firm, Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Read More
Unichem Labs Goa facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

Unichem Labs Goa facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

16 Jul 2024|11:11 AM

According to the corporation, the observations have no influence on business continuity or supplies to the US market.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Unichem Laboratories Ltd

