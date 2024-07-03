iifl-logo-icon 1
Unichem Laboratories Ltd Annually Results

700.05
(-2.22%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,704.89

1,343.02

1,269.83

1,235.14

1,103.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,704.89

1,343.02

1,269.83

1,235.14

1,103.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

31.6

38.52

47.51

50.19

92.13

Total Income

1,736.49

1,381.54

1,317.34

1,285.32

1,195.84

Total Expenditure

1,662.25

1,427.14

1,198.1

1,144.37

1,154.53

PBIDT

74.24

-45.61

119.24

140.95

41.31

Interest

22.66

17.31

6.11

5.12

7.85

PBDT

51.57

-62.92

113.14

135.84

33.46

Depreciation

113.24

113.44

91.17

84.36

81.67

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

7.94

10.51

10.75

17.3

5.47

Deferred Tax

0.86

15.35

-21.84

-0.15

6.5

Reported Profit After Tax

-70.47

-202.23

33.06

34.32

-60.18

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-70.47

-202.23

33.06

34.32

-60.18

Extra-ordinary Items

-49.38

-32.91

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-21.09

-169.32

33.06

34.32

-60.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-10.01

-28.72

4.7

4.88

-8.55

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

200

200

200

Equity

14.08

14.08

14.08

14.08

14.08

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.35

-3.39

9.39

11.41

3.74

PBDTM(%)

3.02

-4.68

8.9

10.99

3.03

PATM(%)

-4.13

-15.05

2.6

2.77

-5.45

Unichem Labs.: Related NEWS

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

23 Sep 2024|03:02 PM

Bayshore Pharmaceuticals is a 100% subsidiary of Unichem Laboratories' parent firm, Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Read More
Unichem Labs Goa facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

Unichem Labs Goa facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

16 Jul 2024|11:11 AM

According to the corporation, the observations have no influence on business continuity or supplies to the US market.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Unichem Laboratories Ltd

