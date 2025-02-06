Unichem Labs Q3 Profit Drops 20.5% YoY, Revenue Up 14.5%

Unichem Laboratories Ltd. on Wednesday reported a decline in its net profit to ₹58 crore for the December 2024 quarter, marking a fall of 20.5% against ₹73 crore it had reported in the same period last year. Revenue increased by 14.5% to ₹533 crore from ₹466 crore the previous year.

Operations significantly improved as the EBITDA more than doubled to ₹85.2 crore against ₹31.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improves to 16% against 7% of the previous year, which demonstrated that the company had managed better on cost containment with an efficient pricing strategy.

Unichem Laboratories, headquartering Mumbai, continues the expansion of operations in global markets, especially US and Europe. While the profit decline, rising revenue, and firmer margins reveal that Unichem Laboratories is working toward efficiency and sustainable growth.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Unichem Laboratories Ltd closed at ₹724 which is a 0.64% than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 38% in the last one year, and witnessed a 2.72% gain than the previous close.