Unichem Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

731
(3.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

942.92

1,123.97

904.88

669.33

yoy growth (%)

-16.1

24.21

35.19

16.19

Raw materials

-383.47

-432.94

-382.75

-350.68

As % of sales

40.66

38.51

42.29

52.39

Employee costs

-250.79

-234.03

-205.15

-146.53

As % of sales

26.59

20.82

22.67

21.89

Other costs

-352.2

-361.52

-407.58

-308.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.35

32.16

45.04

46.06

Operating profit

-43.55

95.46

-90.61

-136.22

OPM

-4.61

8.49

-10.01

-20.35

Depreciation

-83.18

-75.89

-71.08

-45.04

Interest expense

-2.07

-1.3

-1.28

-3.16

Other income

42.06

47.37

99.17

62.88

Profit before tax

-86.74

65.64

-63.81

-121.55

Taxes

31.31

-11.56

7.49

0.14

Tax rate

-36.1

-17.61

-11.74

-0.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

2,678

Adj. profit

-55.42

54.08

-56.31

2,556.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-55.42

54.08

-56.31

2,556.59

yoy growth (%)

-202.49

-196.03

-102.2

2,361.41

NPM

-5.87

4.81

-6.22

381.95

Unichem Labs. : related Articles

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

23 Sep 2024|03:02 PM

Bayshore Pharmaceuticals is a 100% subsidiary of Unichem Laboratories' parent firm, Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Read More
Unichem Labs Goa facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

Unichem Labs Goa facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

16 Jul 2024|11:11 AM

According to the corporation, the observations have no influence on business continuity or supplies to the US market.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

Read More

