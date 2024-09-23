Unichem Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-86.74
65.64
-63.81
-121.55
Depreciation
-83.18
-75.89
-71.08
-45.04
Tax paid
31.31
-11.56
7.49
0.14
Working capital
139.57
-55.07
-268.15
642.72
Other operating items
Operating
0.95
-76.87
-395.55
476.26
Capital expenditure
195.45
88.95
380.14
119.44
Free cash flow
196.4
12.07
-15.41
595.7
Equity raised
5,396.63
5,262.26
5,437.02
1,334.62
Investing
-130.62
-147.86
-310.52
889.43
Financing
133.56
-12.23
16.27
-0.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
35.16
Net in cash
5,595.98
5,114.24
5,127.36
2,854.36
Bayshore Pharmaceuticals is a 100% subsidiary of Unichem Laboratories' parent firm, Ipca Laboratories Ltd.Read More
According to the corporation, the observations have no influence on business continuity or supplies to the US market.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.Read More
