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Unitec Fibres Ltd Share Price Live

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Option

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Unitec Fibres Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Face Value

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Divi. Yield

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Unitec Fibres Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

25 Sep, 2026|02:51 PM
Jun-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.19%

Non-Promoter- 5.80%

Institutions: 5.80%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Unitec Fibres Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

10.5

10.5

10.5

10.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

54.49

46.9

38.68

31.26

Net Worth

64.99

57.4

49.18

41.76

Minority Interest

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Unitec Fibres Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,173

256.32,15,934246.650.3211,794.71812.25

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

222.9

64.821,058.53155.730.052,083.0843.13

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

565.65

19.8916,379.91285.060.882,648.18351.81

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

566.15

56.6215,401.5837.290.771,827.06131.26

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

23.13

30.4311,786.95152.932.161,781.687.98

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Unitec Fibres Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Bldg No.8 Flat No.3 Oshiwara -,

Mahda Complex Andheri (W),

Maharashtra - 400053

Tel: +91 86570 19917

Website: https://unitecfibres.in/

Email: investors@unitecfibres.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Unitec Fibres Ltd

Company FAQs

The Unitec Fibres Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unitec Fibres Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 25 Sep ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Unitec Fibres Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 25 Sep ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unitec Fibres Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unitec Fibres Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 25 Sep ‘26
Unitec Fibres Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Unitec Fibres Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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