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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.49
46.9
38.68
31.26
Net Worth
64.99
57.4
49.18
41.76
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,173
|256.3
|2,15,934
|246.65
|0.32
|11,794.71
|812.25
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
222.9
|64.8
|21,058.53
|155.73
|0.05
|2,083.08
|43.13
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
565.65
|19.89
|16,379.91
|285.06
|0.88
|2,648.18
|351.81
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
566.15
|56.62
|15,401.58
|37.29
|0.77
|1,827.06
|131.26
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
23.13
|30.43
|11,786.95
|152.93
|2.16
|1,781.68
|7.98
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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Bldg No.8 Flat No.3 Oshiwara -,
Mahda Complex Andheri (W),
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: +91 86570 19917
Website: https://unitecfibres.in/
Email: investors@unitecfibres.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Unitec Fibres Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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