|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Vaarad Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation of the Board Meeting of Vaarad Ventures Limited as per Regulations 29 of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Half-Yearly Ended On 30.09.2024 CONSIDERED AND APPROVED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|Intimation regarding shifting of the registered office of the company within the local limits of the city.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Vaarad Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other item with the permission of the Chair Board Meeting Outcome for considered and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024) Corrigendum to Board Meeting Outcome submitted of the Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Intimation of the Appointment of the Company Secretary and Compliance officer under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and disclosure requirements), Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Vaarad Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Vaarad Ventures Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 at 5.00 PM at Flat No 5 Sannidhan Plot No. 145 Indulal D Bhuva Marg Wadala Mumbai-400031 to inter alia consider and approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and any other item with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Considered and approved Audited Financials result for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Dear Madam/Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Audited financial results .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Apr 2024
|1 Apr 2024
|Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor
|Board Meeting
|27 Feb 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|Intimation of the appointment of the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Vaarad Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 along with the limited review report thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the un-audited financial results (consolidated & standalone) of the third quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023, reviewed by Audit Committee and duly approved by Board of Directors at their meeting held today (i.e.), on 08th February, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)
