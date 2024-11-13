Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Vaarad Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation of the Board Meeting of Vaarad Ventures Limited as per Regulations 29 of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Half-Yearly Ended On 30.09.2024 CONSIDERED AND APPROVED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Intimation regarding shifting of the registered office of the company within the local limits of the city.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Vaarad Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other item with the permission of the Chair Board Meeting Outcome for considered and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024) Corrigendum to Board Meeting Outcome submitted of the Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 29 Jul 2024

Intimation of the Appointment of the Company Secretary and Compliance officer under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and disclosure requirements), Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Vaarad Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Vaarad Ventures Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 at 5.00 PM at Flat No 5 Sannidhan Plot No. 145 Indulal D Bhuva Marg Wadala Mumbai-400031 to inter alia consider and approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and any other item with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Considered and approved Audited Financials result for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Dear Madam/Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Audited financial results .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 27 Feb 2024

Intimation of the appointment of the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024