iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vaarad Ventures Ltd Share Price

13.5
(-0.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:38:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.79
  • Day's High13.79
  • 52 Wk High17.29
  • Prev. Close13.52
  • Day's Low13.02
  • 52 Wk Low 11.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.16
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)337.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vaarad Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

13.79

Prev. Close

13.52

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

13.79

Day's Low

13.02

52 Week's High

17.29

52 Week's Low

11.25

Book Value

1.16

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

337.37

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vaarad Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vaarad Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vaarad Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.19%

Non-Promoter- 28.80%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vaarad Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.99

24.99

24.99

24.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.24

4.42

4.56

4.77

Net Worth

29.23

29.41

29.55

29.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.69

-0.09

0.06

1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.01

0.03

0.4

View Annually Results

Vaarad Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vaarad Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Leena V Doshi

Independent Director

Piyush A Vora

Independent Director

Nitin Datanwala

Non Executive Director

Harsh Doshi

Independent Director

Sumair Vidha

Executive Director

Tanvi Doshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vaarad Ventures Ltd

Summary

Vaarad Ventures Ltd (Formerly known NHL Corporation limited) was established in October, 1993. The Company is the Holding Company of diverse business activities which are being carried on through its wholly owned subsidiaries. It has been set up by entrepreneurs and professionals having four decades of experience in strategizing, building, managing, internationalizing and understanding toughest growth challenges aspiring to reach to the top and multiplying value for their businesses. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is engaged in investment activities.The Company undertakes turnkey projects of implementing complete water processing plants for other organisations. It supplies process, Design & Layout for water projects; Supply, Erect, Install and Commission Plant and Machinery with complete operational & Procedural training; marketing support; product development; quality & maintenance audits; troubleshooting assistance; after sales service and upgradation of existing plants.Atcomaart Limited was amalgamated with the Company during the year 2008-09. The Company started software business as new line of business in year 2009-10; it further started Business Publication as a new line during the same year. The name of Company was changed from NHN Corporation Limited to Atco Corporation Limited w.e.f. 15th June, 2009. Atcomaart Services Limited, eDesk Services Limited and Innovamedia Publications Limited became
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vaarad Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Vaarad Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vaarad Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vaarad Ventures Ltd is ₹337.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vaarad Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vaarad Ventures Ltd is 0 and 11.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vaarad Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vaarad Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vaarad Ventures Ltd is ₹11.25 and ₹17.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vaarad Ventures Ltd?

Vaarad Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.90%, 3 Years at -14.19%, 1 Year at -11.98%, 6 Month at -4.99%, 3 Month at -6.24% and 1 Month at 1.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vaarad Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vaarad Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.19 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.81 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vaarad Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.