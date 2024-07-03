Summary

Vaarad Ventures Ltd (Formerly known NHL Corporation limited) was established in October, 1993. The Company is the Holding Company of diverse business activities which are being carried on through its wholly owned subsidiaries. It has been set up by entrepreneurs and professionals having four decades of experience in strategizing, building, managing, internationalizing and understanding toughest growth challenges aspiring to reach to the top and multiplying value for their businesses. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is engaged in investment activities.The Company undertakes turnkey projects of implementing complete water processing plants for other organisations. It supplies process, Design & Layout for water projects; Supply, Erect, Install and Commission Plant and Machinery with complete operational & Procedural training; marketing support; product development; quality & maintenance audits; troubleshooting assistance; after sales service and upgradation of existing plants.Atcomaart Limited was amalgamated with the Company during the year 2008-09. The Company started software business as new line of business in year 2009-10; it further started Business Publication as a new line during the same year. The name of Company was changed from NHN Corporation Limited to Atco Corporation Limited w.e.f. 15th June, 2009. Atcomaart Services Limited, eDesk Services Limited and Innovamedia Publications Limited became

Read More