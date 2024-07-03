SectorFinance
Open₹13.79
Prev. Close₹13.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹13.79
Day's Low₹13.02
52 Week's High₹17.29
52 Week's Low₹11.25
Book Value₹1.16
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)337.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.99
24.99
24.99
24.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.24
4.42
4.56
4.77
Net Worth
29.23
29.41
29.55
29.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.69
-0.09
0.06
1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.01
0.03
0.4
Chairperson & M D
Leena V Doshi
Independent Director
Piyush A Vora
Independent Director
Nitin Datanwala
Non Executive Director
Harsh Doshi
Independent Director
Sumair Vidha
Executive Director
Tanvi Doshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vaarad Ventures Ltd
Summary
Vaarad Ventures Ltd (Formerly known NHL Corporation limited) was established in October, 1993. The Company is the Holding Company of diverse business activities which are being carried on through its wholly owned subsidiaries. It has been set up by entrepreneurs and professionals having four decades of experience in strategizing, building, managing, internationalizing and understanding toughest growth challenges aspiring to reach to the top and multiplying value for their businesses. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is engaged in investment activities.The Company undertakes turnkey projects of implementing complete water processing plants for other organisations. It supplies process, Design & Layout for water projects; Supply, Erect, Install and Commission Plant and Machinery with complete operational & Procedural training; marketing support; product development; quality & maintenance audits; troubleshooting assistance; after sales service and upgradation of existing plants.Atcomaart Limited was amalgamated with the Company during the year 2008-09. The Company started software business as new line of business in year 2009-10; it further started Business Publication as a new line during the same year. The name of Company was changed from NHN Corporation Limited to Atco Corporation Limited w.e.f. 15th June, 2009. Atcomaart Services Limited, eDesk Services Limited and Innovamedia Publications Limited became
Read More
The Vaarad Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vaarad Ventures Ltd is ₹337.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vaarad Ventures Ltd is 0 and 11.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vaarad Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vaarad Ventures Ltd is ₹11.25 and ₹17.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vaarad Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.90%, 3 Years at -14.19%, 1 Year at -11.98%, 6 Month at -4.99%, 3 Month at -6.24% and 1 Month at 1.73%.
