Vaarad Ventures Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) are integral part of the countrys financial system because of their complementary as well as competitive role. They act as a critical link in the overall financial system catering to a large market of niche customers. As a result of consolidation and restructuring in the financial sector and liberalization and globalization of markets only few strong NBFCs now remain in business. The last year has shown the extent of the pressure on NBFCs and the value of safe yet smart investment books. However, competition continues to be intense, as there are several Indian and foreign funds scouting new investment opportunities. NBFCs can sustain in this competitive environment only through optimization of funding costs, identification of potential business areas, widening geographical reach, and use of technology and with an execution-oriented focus. VAARAD VENTURES LIMITED is the holding company of diverse business activities which are being carried on through its wholly owned subsidiaries. It has been set up by entrepreneurs and professionals having four decades of experience in strategizing, building, managing, internationalizing and understanding toughest growth challenges while aspiring to reach to the top and multiplying value for their businesses.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

The performance of capital market in India has a direct correlation with the prospect of economic growth and political stability. The growth projections in 2022-23 were poor and the performance of the economy turned out to be flat. There are a lot of opportunities for the market. Your Company has a separate research and analysis department, which analyses the market and advice the management in building good portfolio. Our business performance may also be impacted by increased competition from local and global players operating in India, regulatory changes and attrition of employees.

RISKS AND CONCERNS:

In financial services business, effective risk management has become very crucial. As an NBFC, your Company is exposed to credit risk, liquidity risk & interest rate risks. Your company has in place suitable mechanisms to effectively reduce such risks. All these risks are continuously analyzed and reviewed at various levels of management through an effective information system.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

Your company continues to lay emphasis on people. It considers human resource as its most valuable resource. Your company strives to focus on attracting and retaining the right talent. Your Company is taking various steps to develop the skills and enhance the knowledge of the Human Resources.

Your Companys human resource philosophy aims at nurturing an organizational culture that respects people, empowers and enables them to deliver high-quality performance and reward talent with competitively superior compensation and accelerated career growth opportunities. Your Company values its peoples integrity, excellence and the entrepreneurial passion to achieve. The Company has elaborate processes in place to prevent discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. A Whistle blower policy is also in place. Since the company is in a business which requires only strategy and no operations, the board is involved completely in the day-to-day decision-making process.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations or predictions may be forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The actual results may be different from those expressed or implied since the companys operations are affected by the many external and internal factors, which are beyond the control of the management. Hence, the Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward – looking statements that may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events. Important factors that could influence the Companys operation and domestic supply and demand conditions affecting selling prices of finished goods, input availability and prices, changes in government regulations, tax laws, economic developments within the country and other factors.